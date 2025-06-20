“Pre ordering a hotel room is crazy”: Travelers book hotel on Booking.com. Then they arrive and see it hasn’t even been built

A group of travelers went viral on TikTok after arriving at the hotel they booked via Booking.com, they discovered that it hadn’t even been built yet.

However, internet users have some questions about the veracity of their video, and whether it’s even possible to book a hotel that hasn’t yet been built.

For context, in a video with over 11 million views, TikTok user Lucy (@lucytaittt) shows two people in front of a construction site.

“When your hotel hasn’t actually been built yet thank u booking.com xx,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

Can you really accidentally book a hotel that hasn’t been built yet?

Immediately, some commenters were suspicious of Lucy’s video.

First, in the video, the people shown appear to be holding groceries, not the luggage that is visible in subsequent videos of the group’s trip to Croatia.

Second, some commenters alleged that the construction site shown was not for a hotel, but for a school being built in the area.

“Update is that video was a joke. That is a school hall construction site,” wrote a user under a subsequent video.

“The video is a joke,” echoed another. “I live around that area and that is a school that they’re renovating.”

The Daily Dot could not confirm whether the construction site is for a school or for a hotel. We have reached out to Lucy for additional information.

That said, there are some cases in which one can book a hotel that is not yet open, such as when a hotel is near its opening or is reopening after renovations.

However, these would not generally apply to a booking made through Booking.com, as setting up a Booking.com profile typically requires submitting information that would only be available once a property has been completed. Additionally, Booking.com can perform further verification checks, such as video inspections and mailing a letter to the address on file.

While this video may not be based on true events, that didn’t stop commenters from making jokes and sharing their own travel horror stories.

“I have a hotel and no joke, people don’t look at the year for their reservation. Sometimes people come a year late or early,” wrote a user.

“‘Make yourselves a(t) home!’” added another.

“One time I booked a hotel in Canada and when we got there it was actively burning down,” recounted a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Booking.com via email and Lucy via TikTok DM and comment.

