“Well I’m now divorced”: Woman asks wedding photographer for refund—4 years after the wedding

No one ties the knot thinking it’ll all fall apart. But for some couples, that’s exactly what happens.

Usually, people chalk up the cost of the wedding as part of the heartbreak if a divorce occurs. But apparently, one former bride didn’t quite see it that way.

South African photographer Lance Romeo went viral after sharing he got a message from a past client who wanted a refund—because she’s no longer married and doesn’t want the wedding photos anymore.

“I’ll need a refund…”

Romeo posted screenshots of the text exchange on Facebook last month, captioning it: “I swear my life is a movie… you can’t make this stuff up.”

In the messages, the woman reminded him he’d photographed her wedding back in 2019 in Durban, South Africa.

“Well I’m now divorced and those pictures I and my ex-husband don’t need them anymore,” she reportedly wrote. “You did a wonderful job on them but they went to waste… I will need a refund of the amount we paid you because we don’t need them anymore.”

Understandably confused, Romeo asked if she was joking.

“I’ve already delivered to you the service and the pictures,” he replied. “I can’t refund you because I can’t untake the pictures. Take care now.”

How did people online react?

The viral story resurfaced on Reddit on Friday. As expected, people online weren’t exactly sympathetic.

“Will she be going to the marriage officer and ask he takes back the vows he led them in too?” one person asked under the original Facebook post.

“This logic is fun… Go see a movie. Ask for your money back after because you don’t want to see it anymore. Get a haircut. Go back later because your hair grew back,” another wrote on the Reddit repost.

“Imagine trying to return memories like they’re Amazon items,” someone else joked.

“The same thing happened to a friend I studied with. He did a pregnancy announcement shoot for this couple. Bump wasn’t even visible,” a fourth person shared. “They terminated the pregnancy like a week later. Asked for a refund and told her she can keep the photos.”

