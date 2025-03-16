At SXSW’s tech free-for-fall, WhyHunger is ‘innovating’ food by bringing back this centuries-old farming trick

At first blush, there may be no more extreme fish-out-of-water scenario than having SXSW—a tech-forward, digital free for all—play host to an organization focused on the sustainable agriculture practices of indigenous peoples across the globe.

But Kristen Wyman likes to lean into the curiosity that the WhyHunger nonprofit could stir up in the crowds of festival attendees that are open-minded and apt to support groups looking for novel or unfamiliar ways to tackle big problems like food instability. Turns out, sometimes “innovation”—the beaten-to-death focus of most SXSW attendees—is all about turning to the small undiscovered practices that have worked for ages.

“This is pretty non-traditional, for WhyHunger to be in a space like this,” said Wyman, co-director of the organization’s Global Movements Program.

“We are really grounding it in kind of the sustainability of Earth systems and the connection to people with lived experience and the knowledge that they have on the ground as producers, as land stewards, as farm workers, and really keeping an eye on the way that corporations or industry may influence these spaces,” she said.

What is WhyHunger?

Founded by musicians in the 1970s, the nonprofit has long leaned on artists and activists to spread its message of the problem of food insecurity and the fight for food sovereignty; that communities should control their own food systems.

With climate change wiping out crops, extreme weather displacing farmers, and economic inequality pushing more people into food insecurity, WhyHunger might be at the perfect “the time is now” moment.

WhyHunger champions sustainable approaches like the Three Sisters method, an Indigenous planting practice where corn, beans, and squash grow symbiotically, enriching the soil and reducing the need for artificial fertilizers.

Or there’s the centuries-old practice of using fish and seaweed as natural fertilizers, a method now being rediscovered by climate-conscious farmers worldwide as an environmentally friendly alternative to industrial quantities of sprayed chemical fertilizer.

On top of celebrating its 50th anniversary and tapping into the Earth-first vibes favored by the musicians and artists who are an integral part of the SXSW makeup, Wyman said major brands looking to direct some philanthropic dollars toward trendy ESG causes (that’s “Environmental, Social, and Governance” for the non-board room types) are another priority for WhyHunger.

“You come to a place like SXSW and you realize, like you said, these are big power players who are going to be here,” she said.

“From my perspective, we’ve got to figure out a way to get in the room and get the attention of these folks. And think about what would a partnership look like? Like what is fair and what would be attractive and appealing to these big power players in terms of WhyHunger?”

