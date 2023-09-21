What time does McDonald’s serve lunch? A comprehensive guide

McDonald’s has always been the go-to place for a quick, tasty meal. Whether you’re a breakfast enthusiast eager to indulge in hotcakes and hash browns or a die-hard fan of the Big Mac, knowing when McDonald’s transitions from its breakfast to lunch menu is crucial.

When can you start ordering lunch?

The burning question on everyone’s mind: When does McDonald’s start serving lunch? Generally, the wait is short for those itching to trade their Egg McMuffin for some Chicken McNuggets. According to Delish, most McDonald’s location begin rolling out the lunch menu around 10:30am on weekdays and 11am on weekends. However, according to the fast-food giant, hours and specific menus can differ depending on the location.

Does McDonald’s serve lunch all day?

McDonald’s offers much of its lunch menu throughout the day, meaning patrons can order a majority of the burgers, sandwiches, and sides whenever they fancy. Certain items, however, like the chain’s signature salads, wraps, and smoothies are restricted to lunch hours, so it’s essential to snag those while you can.

When does McDonald’s stop serving lunch?

For those wondering how long the golden window lasts, McDonald’s serves its lunch menu from its start time until 11pm daily. And if a late-night craving strikes after these hours, the all-day breakfast menu, available until 1:30am, will satisfy.

How to effortlessly order at McDonald’s

Getting your lunch fix at McDonald’s is a breeze. Head to your nearest outlet and select from their extensive menu. For an even smoother experience:

Contactless payment: Many McDonald’s locations offer the convenience of contactless payments, letting patrons order and pay via an online platform or mobile app.

Drive-thru: McDonald's drive-thru offers a swift and efficient service for those on the move or those who'd rather not step out of their vehicles.

Pro-tips for a stellar McDonald’s experience

Mind your portions: McDonald’s offers a range of sizes. Select what suits your appetite best.

Explore the secret menu: Some locations have unique items not listed on the standard menu. Don't hesitate to ask and discover new favorites.

Order ahead: Utilize contactless payment methods if you want to order in advance.

Extras: Remember to grab those extra sides or desserts to complement your main meal.

Conclusion

While the specific start of McDonald’s lunch hours might vary slightly by location, one thing remains consistent: their commitment to serving mouth-watering meals. So the next time you’re pondering the Big Mac at 9am, you know you’re just a short wait away.