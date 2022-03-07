‘Good way to get drivers to accept orders’: DoorDash driver gets ‘appreciation’ goodie bag from McDonald’s, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a DoorDash driver shows alleged “appreciation” goodie bags he received from McDonald’s workers.

“I was doing DoorDash today when I got a McDonald’s order,” the text overlay reads. “With the order they gave me a goodie bag for driver appreciation day.”

According to the driver, user @uberchroniclez, the bag contained candy and a free meal coupon.

“So I accepted all McDonald’s orders today,” the user wrote via text overlay, showing a pile of goodie bags they’ve received from the orders.

The video garnered over 600,000 views, and several users in the comments said that goodie bags were a good incentive for delivery drivers to pick up orders.

“Good way to get drivers to accept orders,” one user said.

“This is a good idea for companies to get deliveries out,” said another.

However, others argued that this incentive is only needed because McDonald’s orders rarely have decent tips.

“People who order McDonald’s don’t tip. So McDonald’s gotta make up for it to get drivers to pick up orders lol,” one user said.

“They have to do this [because] delivery from McDonald’s orders aren’t worth it,” said another.

“Free coupons for low tips,” a third user said.

Several delivery drivers shared other qualms about picking up McDonald’s orders.

“My McDonald’s be lying saying they didn’t receive orders or ‘system is down’,” one user said.

“Must be nice. All I ever get is “the order just came in…it’ll be a few minutes” while they continue to ignore me,” said another.

“McDonald’s gave me a large water instead of a large Sprite,” said a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @uberchroniclez via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

