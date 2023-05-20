‘I’ve been everywhere but my department’: Worker shares what it’s like to be cross-trained at Walmart, finds bacon in the electronics section

A Walmart employee posted a humorous take on cross-training at his job in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, which has been viewed 697,400 times as of Saturday, user Ray (@.ray_mtz03) narrated a “day in the life of a 19-year-old working at Walmart.” In it, he showed himself completing various tasks around different store departments.

“I’ve restarted this like five times already,” Ray said in the video as he restocked a shelf of phone cases. “I swear they chose the dumbest employee for this because I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Ray said he was then called to move a shelf to the back of the store, which didn’t end well. “I just dropped everything,” he said, showing the collapsed shelf. “They told me to go take this to Brian. One, who is Brian? And two, where’s Brian?”

He said he covered the electronics section for two and a half hours without a break before he appeared to be moved to the outdoor section. When he finally reached his own department, he found several food items out of place on the shelves.

After covering registers, Ray was moved back to electronics, where he discovered a package of bacon sitting on one of the shelves. “Bacon in electronics is crazy,” he said before ending his video.

Ray went viral for another TikTok posted April 3 in which he revealed how he was initially hired to work in Walmart’s toy section, but was cross-trained and expected to work in 11 different departments during each shift.

Fellow Walmart employees shared their own experiences with cross-training at their stores. “As a cart pusher, they really love having me working in the back of the store as if it’s my department lol,” one shared.

“Once upon a time my team lead had me cover automotive instead of working in my department,” user Megan Failor (@meganfailor) revealed. “No, they do not train you.”

“I for real find rotisserie chicken folded inside clothes at my store,” user Carol (@carolbowerss) wrote. “Absolutely wild.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ray via TikTok comment.