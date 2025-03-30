‘Should I ask any questions?’: Woman has Walmart deliver her groceries. Then she starts noticing something about each delivery

You may want to start ordering your groceries from Walmart. This shopper explains why it might be worth it if you’re lucky.

Featured Video

Walmart grocery surprise

As a busy mom, Larissa (@larissaltd) says Walmart’s delivery service really helps her out. Lately, it’s been helping them out even more. The deliveries keep coming with bonus items Larissa did not order and that she wasn’t charged for.

“So I’m shocked right now because I do groceries with Walmart,” she begins. “So I noticed that they started to deliver a few things I didn’t order.”

Advertisement

She continues, “I check my bill, it wasn’t there. Probably a mistake, sure I’ll keep the bag of cheap or whatever. Last week was a bag of chips, a loaf of bread, no worries great.”

However, her recent bonus items have her a bit confused and wondering what to do next.

“They sent me $22 worth of chicken breast,” she says. “Not only one, they sent me two. So I have 3 kilos, which is what like, 6 pounds worth of chicken? $45 dollars worth of chicken breast!”

“Should I ask any questions?” she wonders.

Advertisement

Viewers told Larissa to keep the chicken

“Never look a gift horse in the mouth, take what they give you and be happy,” one user said.

“You take it back and tell them. They will still give it to you because they can’t trust you haven’t done something to it. You say thanks and have a good conscience,” another wrote.

“If it’s free keep it. That’s a great gift. At least it’s useful,” another person said.

Advertisement

The video had 25,300 views as of Saturday.

Reason to worry?

If you’ve ever received bonus items in your groceries, there’s not much to fret about. Site 9Meters suggests that it’s fair game to keep the items.

“According to Walmart’s policy and Federal Trade Commission guidelines, if you receive an item that was mistakenly shipped to you and you did not order it, you are generally allowed to keep it as a ‘free gift’ and do not need to return it or pay for it; this applies to most online orders,” they report.

Advertisement

However, one thing you should worry about is getting moldy food from Walmart, like this customer experienced with a batch of cake pops.

Is delivery service worth it?

Walmart+ is a delivery service for $12.95 a month or $98 a year. Its perks include free shipping, exclusive discounts, and you can cancel it at any time. If the deliveries come with as many bonus items as Larissa’s, then it’s definitely worth it. The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to Larissa via TikTok message and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.