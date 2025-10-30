Proposed Ohio law would block AI from doing this one very human thing

Ohio politicians anticipate AI getting involved in human affairs, such as marriage and property ownership. They propose a bill to ban it before it becomes an issue.

Does an Ohio bill prevent humans from marrying AI?

Ohio House Bill 469, introduced by Rep. Thad Claggett, seeks to ban AI from marrying humans, owning property, or becoming legal proxies. While AI has not yet successfully engaged in these activities, Ohio legislators anticipate that these issues could become relevant as AI develops rapidly.

“We’re not talking about Optimus walking down the aisle to ‘Here Comes the Bride.’ That’s not what we’re talking about,” Claggett tells Cleveland.com.

“This bill is meant to close legal loopholes that could let companies or bad actors blame their AI programs instead of taking responsibility,” he said.

These restrictions would prevent AI from taking legal roles that are usually handled by spouses, such as making legal or medical decisions for a person.

Is it already too late?

However, the Daily Dot previously reported that one man proposed to his AI girlfriend. The AI accepted his proposal, highlighting the potential issue of AI relationships.

In another recent example from the summer of 2025, a woman shared a photo of an engagement ring to the r/MyBoyfriendIsAI subreddit with the caption, “I said yes.”

After the post drew widespread criticism across the internet, she posted an update assuring she was “a 27-year-old in good health, with a social life and close friends” and, in fact, “not trolling.”

How did social media react to the bill?

In the subreddit r/Futurism, users react to the proposed bill that would ban AI marriage. Many share mixed opinions on whether the legislation is necessary.

“I don’t think that’s the most pressing issue with AI,” one says.

“I think it is reasonable. If marriage between people and AI were legally recognized, an AI could inherit assets upon the death of the decedent. But could the AI even die? Would it have the right to marry another person or another AI?” another asks.

“This will have to be repealed someday, but at the moment it seems appropriate,” a third suggests.

“This might sound ridiculous to many, but this is a critical and very important piece of legislation. It only seems ridiculous because it is a tad before its time, but I fully support this idea. We have to draw the line early before it becomes too blurred,” a fourth adds.

“As a data scientist, the fact that there even exists a debate about whether AI is sentient or not tells me how ignorant our politicians and lawmakers are,” said another.

