“We were the only Black people there”: Wedding guest says she was asked to leave mid-ceremony after being told she was only invited to the reception

A woman’s TikTok recounting how she and her mother were removed from a coworker’s wedding ceremony has drawn over 3.7 million views and ignited debate about race and wedding etiquette.

Creator @damnnnndee said in the Oct. 27, 2025, video, that the pair was welcomed when they arrived, only to be told mid-ceremony that they were only invited to the reception, not the vows.

“And we were the only Black people there, so from hindsight, it looks crazy,” @damnnnndee said.

In a follow-up video shared on Oct. 30, 2025, @damnnnndee said the situation was handled poorly.

She said the coordinator and wedding party had ample opportunity to clarify that they were guests of the reception only, without humiliating them during the ceremony.

“Even if they stopped us at the door,” she said, “that might have hurt my feelings a little bit, not gonna lie. But at the end of the day, it wouldn’t have been as humiliating as getting pulled from a chair.”

“Imagine being invited to a wedding just for this to happen”

In the video, the coordinator is seen asking @damnnnndee and her mother “to go back inside, please.” They complied, and she chastised them, saying, “Please don’t be disrespectful.”

When @damnnnndee’s mother replied, “I feel disrespected getting invited here and then I’m turned around,” the coordinator told her they were invited to the reception, implying they were not invited to the ceremony.

The tense clip had commenters incorrectly assuming that she and her mother were asked to leave because they’d arrived late. But many people replying to the post blamed racism.

“I don’t want to be rude but could it be racist. If you notice everyone outside is white and the woman who did not get to sit outside when pictures were taken is the last told to wait inside.”

“If they wanted something private then her HUSBAND shouldn’t have invited his coworker,” @ replied. “It was definitely the bride’s family not wanting black people in her wedding photos. Let’s not act like there aren’t still racists.”

“The bride didn’t want any Black People in the wedding photos. Simple 🫩.”

“It was the lady saying ‘don’t be disrespectful,’ like she was acting up when she was super calm. Idk why but that part irked me.”

“Communication is key”

In the follow-up video shared two days later, @damnnnndee said, “It’s very seldom that you get all three stories. But I’m literally about to tell you my story, their story, and then the real story.”

As new information came to light, some TikTok users following along concluded that the wedding party’s actions were motivated by bigotry. Others continued to debate whether or not @damnnnndee and her mother should have stayed at the event, or even attended it in the first place.

Ultimately, @damnnnndee admitted that the situation was handled poorly.

“I’m not downplaying their wedding by any means, because you can have it as you please,” she said. She and her mother arrived early, giving members of the wedding party ample time to communicate that while they were welcome guests at the reception, the ceremony was intended for family only.

“Long story short, something could have been said, none of it would have happened. It’s pretty simple, honestly.”

@damnnnndee did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

