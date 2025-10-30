“How is that possible?”: Home Depot worker clues customer in on the store’s policy for returning dead plants

A Home Depot shopper says he was shocked when a worker told him a little-known secret about returning dead plants to the home improvement store.

Can you return dead plants to Home Depot?

In a video with over 269,000 views, TikToker Noah Osborne (@notnoahosbrne) walks out of Home Depot. He says he originally went to the store to return a few light bulbs.

However, after the return, the worker tells him he should keep his receipt in case he wants to return other items from the purchase.

“I said, ‘I’m actually okay, because it’s a plant,’” he says.

That’s when the worker reveals that he can return plants with a receipt within one year of purchase. She also explains that he can return plants without a receipt for up to three months for store credit.

According to Home Depot’s website, the store has a one-year plant guarantee for “perennial, tree or shrub that is sold in [its] garden centers, including tropical plants, cacti, and succulents.”

The plants only need a receipt, not their original tags or pots.

“How is that possible? Because what if I buy a plant and then take some leaves and propagate it myself and then return the plant?” he questions.

How did viewers react to the return policy?

In the comments, viewers share their own experiences with Home Depot’s plant return policy.

“Used to work there at the customer service desk. People would bring in roots and a clump of dirt in a plastic bag, and we had to return it,” one says.

“Yes, this is true. No questions asked. The garden person at my local Home Depot says ‘keep your receipt and return by next year’ he literally says this to EVERY customer,” another writes.

“Yup, our family friend buys them every season and returns them at the end of the season. I couldn’t believe it,” a third adds.

