Halloween 2025: The wildest looks celebrities wore this year

Celebrities reveal their over-the-top Halloween costumes before fans hit the streets to Trick-or-Treat.

Some celebrities, like Demi Lovato and Quenlin Blackwell, channeled viral internet memes rather than movie characters for their 2025 costumes. Others paid tribute to iconic artists and actors, such as Lisa Bonet, Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston.

Here are the most creative celebrity Halloween costumes of 2025—so far.

Ed Sheeran as Pennywise the clown

LISA as the Golden Siren from Love, Death & Robots

Winnie Harlow as Whitney Houston

Quenlin Blackwell as Tina Turner

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears in “Oops I Did It Again”

Lizzo as a Chili’s mozzarella stick

Megan Thee Stallion as Drolta

Demi Lovato as “Poot”

Bretman Rock as Glinda in Wicked

JADE as Greta from Gremlins 2

Amelia Dimoldenberg as a devil

Trisha Paytas as The Righteous Gemstones

North West as Kai Cenat

Kim Petras as Babydoll from Sucker Punch

Love Island’s JaNa Craig as a Victoria’s Secret Angel

Taraji P. Henson as Janet Jackson

Taraji P. Henson as Janet Jackson for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/RD5ijbmWNY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2025

Halle Bailey as Lisa Bonet

Halle Bailey as Lisa Bonet for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/de1iCh59MB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2025

We’ll update this story with more Halloween looks throughout the weekend.

