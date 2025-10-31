Halloween 2025: The wildest looks celebrities wore this year

Celebrities reveal their over-the-top Halloween costumes before fans hit the streets to Trick-or-Treat.
Some celebrities, like Demi Lovato and Quenlin Blackwell, channeled viral internet memes rather than movie characters for their 2025 costumes. Others paid tribute to iconic artists and actors, such as Lisa Bonet, Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston.
Here are the most creative celebrity Halloween costumes of 2025—so far.
Ed Sheeran as Pennywise the clown
LISA as the Golden Siren from Love, Death & Robots
Winnie Harlow as Whitney Houston
Quenlin Blackwell as Tina Turner
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears in “Oops I Did It Again”
Lizzo as a Chili’s mozzarella stick
Megan Thee Stallion as Drolta
Demi Lovato as “Poot”
Bretman Rock as Glinda in Wicked
JADE as Greta from Gremlins 2
Amelia Dimoldenberg as a devil
Trisha Paytas as The Righteous Gemstones
North West as Kai Cenat
Kim Petras as Babydoll from Sucker Punch
Love Island’s JaNa Craig as a Victoria’s Secret Angel
Taraji P. Henson as Janet Jackson
Halle Bailey as Lisa Bonet
We’ll update this story with more Halloween looks throughout the weekend.
