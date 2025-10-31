Advertisement
Trending

Halloween 2025: The wildest looks celebrities wore this year

Demi Lovato hilariously acknowledges Poot Lovato meme, and more.

Photo of Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding
celebrity halloween costumes 2025

Celebrities reveal their over-the-top Halloween costumes before fans hit the streets to Trick-or-Treat.

Featured Video

Some celebrities, like Demi Lovato and Quenlin Blackwell, channeled viral internet memes rather than movie characters for their 2025 costumes. Others paid tribute to iconic artists and actors, such as Lisa Bonet, Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston.

Here are the most creative celebrity Halloween costumes of 2025—so far.

Ed Sheeran as Pennywise the clown

In Body Image
@edsheeran/TikTok
Advertisement

LISA as the Golden Siren from Love, Death & Robots

In Body Image
@lalalalisa_m/TikTok

Winnie Harlow as Whitney Houston

In Body Image
@winnieharlow/TikTok
Advertisement

Quenlin Blackwell as Tina Turner

In Body Image
@quenblackwell/TikTok

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears in “Oops I Did It Again”

In Body Image
@parishilton/TikTok
Advertisement

Lizzo as a Chili’s mozzarella stick

In Body Image
@lizzo/TikTok

Megan Thee Stallion as Drolta

In Body Image
@theestallion/TikTok
Advertisement

Demi Lovato as “Poot”

In Body Image
@ddlovato/TikTok

Bretman Rock as Glinda in Wicked

In Body Image
@bretmanrock/TikTok
Advertisement

JADE as Greta from Gremlins 2

In Body Image
@jadethirlwall/TikTok

Amelia Dimoldenberg as a devil

In Body Image
@ameliadimz/TikTok
Advertisement

Trisha Paytas as The Righteous Gemstones

In Body Image
@trishlikefish88/TikTok

North West as Kai Cenat

In Body Image
@kimandnorth/TikTok
Advertisement

Kim Petras as Babydoll from Sucker Punch

In Body Image
@kimpetras/TikTok

Love Island’s JaNa Craig as a Victoria’s Secret Angel

In Body Image
@jana.craig/TikTok
Advertisement

Taraji P. Henson as Janet Jackson

Halle Bailey as Lisa Bonet

Advertisement

We’ll update this story with more Halloween looks throughout the weekend.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Celebrities Costumes Halloween Style TikTok
First published:

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot.

Rebekah Harding
 
The Daily Dot