“I am being 100% real”: Man stunned to find out he’s named after a “South Park” character

Her mother-in-law told her husband he was named after a South Park character, but “he was not having it.”

A clip of a man, stunned to learn that his parents named him after Kyle from South Park, has gone viral, with 7.9 million views. Vanessa, @vanessa_p_44, shared a video of her husband, Kyle, 24, hearing the news from his mother for the first time.

Kyle was speechless with disbelief when his mother admitted it was the only name she and her husband could agree on.

“I just love the name Kyle. I loved Kyle from South Park,” she added. Kyle stared at his mother from across the table and said he would need two more beers just to cope.

The hilarious video has 1 million likes and racked up over 7000 comments on TikTok. Commenters discussed how Kyle’s reaction resembled his namesake’s numerous crashouts on the show and joked that if he’s “Kyle,” Kyle’s mother is “Kyle’s mom.”

Aging South Park fans in the comments pointed out that a baby named after a character from the beloved show is now old enough to drink.

His wife caught his reaction on camera

Vanessa shared the viral clip on October 26, 2025, along with onscreen text. “The moment my mother-in-law stuns my husband by telling him he’s named after a South Park character 😂.”

Kyle couldn’t believe it. But his mother assured him, “I am being 100% real. Your dad and I watched South Park all the time.”

She asked, “Seriously, what is wrong with Kyle?”

TikTok users reacting to the post said Kyle wears the name well. Aging fans pointed out that the show is so old at this point that “Kyle” is a historical figure worthy of being named after.

“The name is fitting cause when I searched Kyle from South Park, it was compilations of all his crash outs 🤣.”

“I KNEW IT WAS KYLE BEFORE SHE EVEN SAID IT.”

“Isn’t it crazy that a child named after South Park is old enough to drink now.”

“Anyone under 30 named Kyle is named after a South Park character.”

Vanessa did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

