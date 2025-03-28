‘I don’t buy veggies, fruits or bakery at Walmart’: Pennsylvania shopper buys Lemon Cake Poppers at Walmart. Then she bites into one

The expiration date printed on items at the grocery store is often the best way shoppers have to gauge how fresh their foods are.

However, one woman’s experience purchasing cake balls from Walmart shows that it is not a totally foolproof method of choosing fresh snacks.

In a video that has drawn over 89,000 views on TikTok, user @andreatoseland shows the fresh package of Lemon Cake Poppers—lemon-flavored cake balls—purchased at Walmart were harboring a less-than-fun surprise.

“I just got home from Walmart and I picked up these lemon cake poppers,” she says in the video. “It says fresh date 3-15-25, which would be tomorrow. I took the first one out and I took a bite. It tasted really, super lemony. come to find out, the entire inside is moldy.”

Then, she goes down the line of cake balls showing the bottoms of each and revealing that they have all been touched by mold to some extent.

The poster captioned her video with a warning to viewers to be careful purchasing their groceries at Walmart.

‘I don’t trust anything.’

Some viewers took the video’s comment section as an opportunity to grandstand their own opinions about shopping at Walmart.

“It’s funny how ppl are so disgusted by mold but not by the 50+ artificial ingredients & chemicals in these things,” one commenter wrote. “That was already inedible before the mold showed up.”

“I only buy things like trash bags, cereal, chips, and soap at Walmart,” another said. “I don’t trust anything from the bakery or cold departments.”

“You people buy food from Walmart then act surprised,” a further user wrote.

Others encouraged the poster to sue the retailer over the moldy batch of cake pops.

“Tell them u thought it was blueberry and sue,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s a little yellow lawsuit,” another said.

“Police report, pics, documents, Walmart manager & corporate, health dept; FDA, BBB,” a third said. “Sue.”

However, the poster shared that she was not inclined to go that far in her own comments section.

“Oh, so now moldy food is my fault?” the poster wrote. “Got it. Let me just start taste-testing everything before I check out. It doesn’t matter where you shop—grocery stores are required to follow food safety regulations. Reporting issues like this protects everyone. And yes I did report it to the Health Department and Walmart. Thank you to everyone else for your kind words, concern and advice.”

How long are cake pops supposed to be good for?

Homemade cake pops can last about three to four days, while the commercially produced kind shown in the video are usually expected to last for about one to two weeks, per The Cake Girls.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, “best by” and “use by” dates are meant to be an indicator of quality, not safety.

Most of the time, this explains that foods might be safe to consume after this date to avoid food waste, though it may not be top quality.



