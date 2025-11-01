“This is new info to me”: Drivers with sunroofs need to watch out for this one feature that can ruin a car’s interior

After finding the headliner of her car stained with wet mud from an overflowing sunroof drain, Isa (@bbell1017) was introduced to a whole new auto maintenance task.

The TikTok creator was “distraught” to find the interior of her car stained and sought answers on Reddit. She learned that cars with sunroofs have “sunroof drains” that require regular maintenance so they don’t get clogged and flood the car’s interior.

“So was someone gonna tell me that if you have a sunroof, there’s a sunroof drain?” she asked in a video shared on Oct. 28, 2025. Conversation in the comments section revealed that plenty of people replying to the post couldn’t have told her—because, like Isa, this is the first time they’re hearing about drains for sunroofs.

“There’s no such thing as a sunroof drain,” commented @aliciacamrynarnold. Isa replied, “🤏🏻🤏🏻🤏🏻 I’ll let the mechanics in the comments know bestie, I think they made it up too 🤣.”

A lesson in “car stuff no one tells you”

Isa wrote in the post’s caption, “I now know it’s a regular thing to maintain NOW that this has happened.” In response to comments from many who agreed they were unaware of the feature, she asserted that the drain hose function on cars with sunroofs is not common knowledge.

“I’ll own up to a little bit of ignorance but I’m trying to do better for my car 😃👍🏼,” Isa wrote.

In a message to the Daily Dot, Isa explained how she had bought her car used, but like most folks, didn’t read the accompanying manual.

“I was aware of car doors and trunks having a draining system but never in my 10/15 years of driving has anything ever gotten clogged so I wasn’t weary or anything,” she wrote.

“I went to sleep one night and it was raining and woke up for work, got into my car and my car was dripping on my leg!!”

She continued, “I was so confused but after some research I learned that where I live and because it’s so densely wooded my drain hose just got clogged with leaves and tree sap and other wooded debris.”

#sunroof #subarucrosstrek #fypシ #fml ♬ original sound – Isa💕✨

“It’s nothing to maintain per se, but if you have a sunroof, it’s good to just make sure it isn’t and that it doesn’t get clogged when you do your other regular maintenance.”

Although some ridiculed Isa for “not reading her car’s manual,” overwhelmingly, car owners replying to the post were ignorant of the need to maintain something called a “sunroof drain.” Mechanics in the comments shared helpful tips.

“Bestie, this is new information to me.”

“Uhhh I’ve had a sunroof for the last 10 years and never heard of this nor had this issue.”

“I had a huge puddle on my front passenger side floor. The drain was clogged 😅. I’m just a girl who didn’t know.”

“Hey so real quick, I noticed you have a sun roof in your car. Not tryna mansplain or anything, but it is advised to check the drain on those periodically to make sure it doesn’t leak. Hopefully this helps prevent any disasters in the future 😅.”

“If you open the sunroof you can see the holes on the corner, check if they’re clogged? That looks pretty dirty. If you drive on loose dirt or in rural areas at all, check it twice a year!”

