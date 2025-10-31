Advertisement
“Don’t make this mistake”: Home decorator shocked to discover her new wallpaper is pure AI slop

Take a closer look at this wallpaper.

Susan LaMarca
Left: Blonde woman with long hair putting up blue and white wallpaper, text overlay reads, 'Feeling so excited to put up cute wallpaper, until...' Right: Closeup of the wallpaper with digital errors, text overlay reads, 'Realizing it's AI slop.'

Home decorator Violet Clair thought she’d found the perfect pastoral wallpaper for her home—until she spotted boats lodged in trees and chairs that seemed to melt into the background.

In a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, the TikTok creator shared a closer look at the bucolic pattern ridden with digital artifacts.

@violetclair/TikTok

Her viral TikTok sparked a wave of outrage and commiseration from viewers who said they’re increasingly being tricked by AI-made designs when shopping online.

Violet Clair’s video racked up nearly 200 thousand views and 200 comments. In the post’s caption, she warned, “Please do not make this mistake.”

@violetclair Please do not make this mistake. #homedecor #wallpaper ♬ original sound – Violet Clair

Many online agreed that if they’d gone to all the trouble to purchase and install wallpaper only to find out it’s AI slop, they’d “have a meltdown.” One commenter glorified the Arts and Crafts movement led by William Morris, which took hold in 19th-century England and spread across Europe and to the USA as a reaction against industrialized production that supposedly diminished the power of art and design.

@dallaspiller/TikTok

“THEY GOT TO WALLPAPER TOO????💀💀💀💀💀💀” 

@koma_place/TikTok

“There is literally nothing more embarrassing than being fooled by AI.”

@brandon_hillier/TikTok

“I would have a literal meltdown.”

@reychawl/TikTok

“You gotta tell us where it’s from so we can avoid it!!”

@bohofrisco/TikTok

“Not the boat in the tree 😭😭.”

@lotrinamin/TikTok

Violet Clair, @violetclair did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

