“We are being stripped of our identity”: Flight attendants say goodbye to Hawaiian Airlines after Alaska merger

Alaska Airlines has now fully absorbed Hawaiian Airlines, with the final flights occurring earlier this week, leaving flight attendants to mourn their old uniforms and airline practices. Several are sharing their thoughts on TikTok.

Did Alaska Airlines absorb Hawaiian Airlines?

On Oct. 29, Alaska Airlines announced that it received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate under a single call sign. This comes a year after the companies merged.

Despite the change, Alaska Airlines assures passengers that it plans to keep several aspects of the Hawaiian Airlines experience.

“Travelers will continue to be able to view and book Hawaiian Airlines flights and experience the distinct Hawaiian Airlines brand and the ho‘okipa (hospitality) of our people throughout their journey. Hawaiian flights will be clearly branded across our digital channels with an image of our Pualani aircraft tail,” the statement reads.

How did Hawaiian Airlines staff react to the change?

Many Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants and gate workers share their reactions to their last day under the HA branding, including wearing their Hawaiian uniform for the last time.

One pauses in front of the mirror as he puts on his blue Hawaiian shirt uniform. He films himself calling out the Hawaiian Airlines flight information at the gate as well, before the flight changes over to Alaska Airlines.

At the end of the clip, he waves goodbye to the airplane, which features an image of Pualani, Hawaiian Airlines’ mascot.

Moana, a pilot, vlogged her last day under the Hawaiian Airlines brand on TikTok. She proudly wears a Hawaiian Airlines badge reel and poses with her fellow crew members.

“The culmination of years of hard work and the highlight of my career. My dream job. Today may have been the last flight where I say Hawaiian on frequency, but I will always be a Hawaiian pilot at heart. Mahalo for everything,” she writes in the caption. The Daily Dot reached out to Moana for further comment.

Flight attendant Lanea also made a video on her last flight, saying she was “grateful to be part of this legacy even if we are slowly being stripped of our identity.”

She called it “very disheartening” and said that it’s “caused a lot of grief within our company, mostly because we have been in existence for 95 years and it’s so closely tied to our culture and our identity just as a people.”

Another flight attendant shared a video from her last day at Hawaiian Airlines, holding back tears as she announces the final boarding call for her last flight with the Hawaiian Airlines branding. She left six months prior to the official branding merger.

“Today, my heart breaks for my Pualani family. The HA call sign is gone, but the spirit of Pualani will forever be in our hearts. Mahalo nui Pualani for the many years of memories,” she writes.

