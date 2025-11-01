“We’re getting a sauna”: People are sharing their “most unhinged” HSA and FSA purchases as end-of-year inspiration

As the December Flexible or Health Savings Account (FSA/HSA) eligibility date creeps up, workers are debating how much pre-tax income they should set aside for their healthcare costs. Some say they’re contributing a little bit more to get a great deal on “unhinged” health and wellness purchases.

Last week, TikToker @hrsuitespot asked her viewers to share what purchases make it worth adding an extra $1,000 to her HSA or FSA.

And boy, did the commenters deliver. Here are some of the best responses.

1. Pilates

“Pilates membership $200/month. Had some extra at the end of the year – bought a reformer.” —ashleyajay2109

2. Home gym

“Built my home gym with a letter of medical necessity.” —Wanda

3. Massage membership

“Membership to a massage place — I go monthly.” —Laura

4. Med spa gift cards

“Before I left my last job, I bought a bunch of medspa gift cards to get Botox and chemical peels.” —Indi

5. Baby monitor (but not for a baby)

“Baby monitor purchased to be used as a dog camera…” —gradygirlray

6. Sephora skincare

“Check out Sephora’s FSA section on their website! I stocked up on skincare one year when I had money leftover.” —Janice Sue

7. Red light mask

“Spent like $500 on some light therapy face mask. Speaking of, I should take it out of the box, lol.” —DarkNerdo

“Buying an Omnilux face mask in January.” —Déj

8. In-store credits

“Buy stuff at Target and then return it for in-store credit!!” —Cristinadoll855

9. Mental health “prescriptions”

“Your therapist can write you prescriptions for your mental health. Sunrise alarm clock, Calm or other meditating app (I bought a lifetime subscription to the Calm app on my HSA).” —Raena Marea

10. Boat

“A Boat. The doctor wrote the Rx for water therapy. My company gives generously to the HSA (near IRS maximum limits). Multiple years of not using the HSA card = a large down payment. No lies. Swiped the HSA, made a phone call, sent an email, went through.” —Reactorpwr

11. Sperm

“Sperm. I now have a beautiful 15-year-old daughter.” —Julie Golightly

12. Sauna

“My boyfriend just got approved for a sauna..so we’re getting a sauna lmao.” —Hannahrose

13. Furniture

“I bought a standing desk and my coworker bought a massage chair.” —yo_lolo_

14. Heating pads

“5’x2′ heating pads. Multiple. may or may not have been Xmas presents. They are HUGE.” —Andrea87

15. Disney bucks

“Used mine to get Disney gift cards at Target and used that to book my Disney trip and pay for stuff at Disney.” —Tristan

16. Ozempic

“My insurance doesn’t cover the GLPs so I use it to purchase through a compound pharmacy.” —Laurenro75

“I used it to get compounded semaglutide from HERS.” —Kac

17. Support animals

“My emotional support dog and his vet bills lol.” —Kelly

18. Treadmill

“Treadmill. Had my doctor right a letter for approval. Got a $2500 treadmill.” —

Gabby

19. Bidet

“We got a super fancy bidet, heated and light-up seat, temp-controlled spraying, front and back washing.” —Shelley

20. Air filters

“Dyson air filters. Letter from my allergist.” —shoesandbread81

21. Anything at Walgreens

“There was a glitch with Walgreens, and I was able to use my card for anything in the store for about a year.” —MC

For more ideas, scroll through the comments of @hrsuitespot’s video prompt below.

@hrsuitespot Money Hacks With Employer FSA/HSA! Let’s hear it ⬇️ I’ve heard of some red light therapy products, sunscreens, condoms, approved massages, sometimes gym passes 👀 Sites like Sephora and Ulta will take some items. Of course my new @OURA RING ♬ original sound – NYES | Fashion

