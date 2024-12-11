‘I don’t want to learn’: Walmart worker says customer asked him to scan her items at self-checkout

Self-checkout—it’s a term that seems pretty self-explanatory. You bring your items to a machine designed for customers to scan and pay for items themselves.

Featured Video

One Walmart employee and TikToker Chris (@bigbossdbz) shared how a customer was dead set on having him scan her items at self-checkout.

“Hi guys. Let’s get one thing straight here,” the Walmart employee says into the camera while sitting in his car. “Self is basically to self check yourself out, OK? We don’t do it for you. But the thing is, I will show you it’s done. If you don’t want to learn it, go to a cash register.”

He goes into his reasoning behind the PSA. “I had a customer earlier come up and say, ‘Hey, can you scan my groceries for me?’ And I said, ‘No, ma’am. But I will be more than happy to teach you and show you how self-check works.’”

Advertisement

Not willing to learn

This apparently wasn’t the answer the woman was hoping for. “She’s like, No, I don’t want to learn. I just prefer for someone to do it for me.’ And I said, ‘Well, I do apologize, ma’am. But what I can do is I can scan a couple of items. That way I can show you how it’s done.’”

And if you’re wondering if the woman was just taking a stand against self-checkout due to no regular checkout lines being open, Chris says that wasn’t the case. He indicates that regular checkout stations, manned by human cashiers, were available to the woman.

“‘Now if you don’t want to learn self-check, I’d be more than happy to point you to the nearest cash register, and that way they can check your groceries out,’” he recalls telling her.

Advertisement

“Self check is for self-checking yourself out. See, now, most cashiers—they’ll probably do it for the customer. Whatever, stay busy, whatnot. Me, I’m not that type of person. I will teach you how. And if you’re not willing to learn it, then you don’t need to be a self check. You need to go through regular register. Am I right? Or am I wrong?” he asks viewers at the end of his video.

TikTokers had varying opinions

One viewer cited an oft-referenced gripe that Walmart shoppers have. “And what happens when there is no register opened?” they asked.

Another echoed that sentiment. “Most stores are self check out there no cashiers anymore,” they said.

Advertisement

A Walmart worker agreed with Chris’ stance and thanked him for his PSA.

“You’re right, tell ’em,” another remarked.

Then there was one Walmart worker who claimed they are required to scan customers’ items for them at self-checkout. “We have to do it for them here if they ask,” they claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email and to Chris via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Walmart self-checkout woes

There has been a ton of drama surrounding Walmart’s checkout policies. Some shoppers have said that their stores’ self-checkout area is only available to the subscription-based Walmart+ customers. And then when it’s the only option, that’s also a problem for some customers who say it’s not their job to check their goods out. One shopper claimed that a worker assisted her in scanning her items against her will.

Such inconsistent policies could have something to do with why the woman from Chris’ story may have been confused.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.