‘The lines are long, down the store’: Walmart shopper says self-checkout is ‘officially’ no longer available to regular customers. Is the fee worth it?

An irate Walmart shopper blasted her local store for removing self-checkout counters. Liz Neptune (@ofalltheginjoints) criticized the decision as a strategic plan for Walmart to get more shoppers to sign up for Walmart+.

In a viral clip with over 569,000 views, she blasted the retailer’s business model while inside the establishment. In the clip, she remarked that self-checkout removal has made shopping at Walmart a nightmare. Moreover, she said she’s sick and tired of paying for yet another subscription. And one just to have the privilege of paying for her own products in a timely fashion, no less.

No more self-checkout

“It’s official guys. Walmart has removed the self-checkout counter from my store,” the TikToker says as she records herself walking through a Walmart.

Neptune writes how she feels about this move in a text overlay of her video: “Walmart has lost their damn minds.” Additionally, she says the only people who are now allowed to use self-checkout are Walmart+ members.

The Daily Dot has previously written about other Walmart shoppers who’ve complained about self-checkout kiosk removal. In this piece, another customer claimed this was a tactic to move more people towards Walmart+.

The paid membership service comes with a list of benefits for shoppers. For instance, same-day grocery delivery along with earlier access to online discounted items. It also comes with discounts on services like Hallmark+ and SiriusXM radio, along with five months of free Apple Arcade. Moreover, Walmart+ customers get to use Scan & Go. This allows patrons to scan items with their phone for mobile checkout. It’s this service that Neptune seems to be referring to as a replacement for the self-service terminals. According to the retailer’s website, Walmart+ costs $12.95 or $98 for an entire year.

Disappointment and disapproval

As she continued to walk through the store, she opined on the retailer’s decision to gatekeep self-checkout for Walmart+ subscribers. “This company that has hundreds of billions of dollars is now charging you a yearly fee to check out your own groceries,” she says.

This business maneuver has created an unpleasant experience for non-Walmart+ shoppers, the TikToker states. That’s because the lines are “long as [expletive] down the store,” she claims since self-checkout counters were excised. “They’re not gonna pay more employees to work. [Also] they’re not gonna give employees cash registers that work and are updated and efficient.”

She went on to explain that traditional checkout methods were problematic, to boot. “Every time you come you try and work with a cashier they’re standing there, trying to get the machine to work,” she rants.

According to Neptune, the annual subscription to Walmart+ isn’t even a good value. Compared to other retailers like Costco, Neptune points out that Walmart’s offering costs more money. “So it’s $100 to check your own self out. Clown world…we literally live in clown world.” she states.

‘Subscription hell’

The TikToker adds that self-checkout removal is yet another attempt at a business to get consumers wrapped up in a pay-to-play scenario.

“It’s moments like this when you start to realize I’m gonna have to start making a lifestyle change now,” she says. “I don’t wanna be in here I’m gonna start shopping here less. Last minute picking up stuff? I’m not gonna do it here, I’m gonna do it a Winn Dixie or Aldi or Publix or what have you. Or Target even.”

Neptune adds, “Like how many more subscriptions? How many more? Like how much more money do you need from people?”

She speculates that Walmart+ is only “for now.” “It’s gonna move to everybody. Like if you wanna shop at Walmart you’re gonna have to pay $100 a year,” she claims.

Furthermore, the TikToker adds that the Walmart+ subscriptions aren’t enhancing other aspects of the shopping experience.

“The store is not cleaner, it’s not more organized. There aren’t more workers working. I know for a fact that they’re not getting paid more per hour. Like, again why is the city still standing?” she asks at the end of the clip.

TikTokers were divided

One commenter highlighted the current advantages of being a Walmart+ shopper. “With Walmart plus you get free delivery to your door, fuel discounts, scan & go (bag while you shop), early sales, cash back on some purchases, Paramount +, 25% off BK, & more,” they wrote.

Someone else seemed to be happy with their Walmart+ subscription. “With Walmart plus I literally just ordered groceries to be delivered to my house for free. With my back issues, it is worth it!” they said.

But others said that they, too, aren’t fond of Walmart. “I will go to three or four different stores to get all of my stuff before I go to Walmart.”

“You couldn’t pay me to go to Walmart,” another echoed.

There was another commenter who said that they stay away from self-checkout kiosks altogether. To them, it doesn’t make sense for them to do their own work while shopping. “I never use self-checkout,” they said. “I always go to a cashier because Walmart has yet to send me a check.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Neptune via TikTok comment.

