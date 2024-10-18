‘What’s the point of self-checkout?’: Walmart shopper goes to self-checkout. Then a worker comes over

Walmart is making changes to its self-checkout policy. In some stores, customers are complaining about self-checkout being limited or shut down. A woman is viral after complaining that the once seamless process is now unnecessarily complicated.

The video features TikTok user Rachel @rachnicole13), who is filming a Walmart employee scanning the items in her cart. She is accompanied on this trip by her toddler.

“Can someone make this make sense?” she asks. “I went to Walmart today and went to self-checkout, because we see that we have very few items. But I’m getting my items checked out by somebody and they’re checking my receipt. Come on.”

Walmart self-checkout frustration

Rachel continues her rant in the caption, “What’s the point of self-checkout if it isn’t ‘self’?’” The video has amassed more than 217,000 views as of Thursday evening. In the comments, users shared similar frustrations.

“They get paid, but we are scanning and bagging. Can I get half their pay? I am doing the work,” one viewer wrote.

“Right. Like I go through the self-checkout out so I DON’T have to socialize,” a second remarked.

“I’ve always scanned my items, that’s a little overbearing. I would’ve politely declined,” a third stated.

In addition to curbing theft, Walmart employees share other reasons behind this change.

“Walmart associate here! They make us do that so we can get engagement up and if we don’t, we can get written up or fired for it,” one user explained.

“Mangers make us do it if they have a certain amount of items,” another revealed.

So, why did Walmart implement this?

In 2020, Walmart created “Hosted Checkouts” where employees assist customers at self-checkout. Not only was this to help check customers out faster, but to create a personalized shopping experience.

Walmart’s senior vice president of U.S. Innovations Development John Crecelius said the change is intended to promote “face-to-face” relationship between customers and its staff. “We want to make it a personal experience,” he said. “We will go to any register, and we will help you in any fashion you want, whether it’s checking out one item or all the items. Any questions you have, we’re right there for you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Walmart via media contact form.

