‘Is it not free for to-go box?’: Waffle House worker warns against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this

A Waffle House server proposes a creative—and controversial—way to encourage tipping in a now-viral TikTok.

In a viral TikTok, user Alyha (@mirandagosgo) takes a sip out of a Stanley water bottle while she sits at the counter of Waffle House in her uniform.

On-screen text reads, “How it feels after telling a customer that tipped me $0 ‘No, that’ll be a $5 tip’ when they ask for a to-go box for their food, a to-go drink, bag, utensils, and syrup packets.”

She shrugs several times and looks around the restaurant.

The caption reads, “Asking me to give u all that extra [expletive] and u didn’t even leave me A DOLLUH is crrrraaaaaaazzzzyyyyyyyy.”

Servers and customers are divided

Alyha’s video has over 692,000 views. In the comments, Waffle House customers and servers go head to head about tipping etiquette—and the kind of service you should expect if you choose not to tip.

In a now-deleted comment, one customer wrote, “Is it not free for the to-go box?”

While to-go boxes are technically free, servers may be expected to package your items for you. And without a tip, Alyha may be reluctant to go through the trouble.

The comments that were left on the TikTok are all from servers who agree with Alyha’s proposal. Some suggest other ways to get back at customers who don’t tip.

“It’s either that 5$ or I’m ringing up that 20% Togo fee,” one wrote.

“Just be like ‘ya no problem the to-go boxes are right over there..’ and point at the server line and walk away ahahaha,” another said.

“IDK why people stay hating i aspire to be just like you dealing with these rude ass customers,” a third added.

How much should you tip at Waffle House?

Alyha shares the frustration of many servers who have noticed a dip in tipping. The Daily Dot previously reported on a server who confronted a customer for only leaving a 9% tip. And that’s just one instance of many servers taking to TikTok to complain about the tipping trend.

So, how much should you tip?

For a sit-down meal at a restaurant, NerdWallet suggests 15 to 20% of the bill for good service. However, many customers are divided on how much to leave for takeout service. On Reddit, suggestions range from just a few dollars to at least 10 to 15% of the bill.

In the situation that Alyha refers to in her TikTok, tipping etiquette suggests that you should tip as much as you would for a sit-down meal—no matter how much you have left to pack up in a to-go box at the end.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyha via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Waffle House via email.

