‘Taking this OFF my wish list from Wayfair’: Customer calls out Wade Logan Furniture after her glass-top kitchen table spontaneously explodes

A woman’s Wade Logan Furniture dining room table allegedly spontaneously shattered into pieces early one morning. She took to social media to demand answers about the cause of the big mess.

In a TikTok viral video with over 3.1 million views, user MommyBigTime (@elizabeth_lawler), the woman called out the furniture’s maker.

“I just heard a really loud bang in my home,” the woman began in the clip.

As she recorded, shattered glass could be seen all over the floor of what appears to be an apartment’s dining room area.

What happened?

The woman explained that she purchased a table with glass from Wade Logan Furniture maker.

After awaking early to the sound of a huge bang, she discovered the glass shattered into pieces.

“I just purchased a glass-top table from you on a wooden base,” she began in the clip. “And the glass has spontaneously exploded into a million pieces.”

Allegedly, the glass even “shot across” her home. The finding left the TikToker shocked.

“There was nothing on this thing except for table cloth and a glass,” she continued. “Nothing fell on it, as you can see.”

Is spontaneous glass breakage possible?

Though glass spontaneously shattering is an extremely rare occurrence, it is possible.

This can happen as a result of the glass experiencing “thermal stress.” Thermal stress occurs when there are differences in temperature across a pane of glass.

Impurities in the glass created during its formation may also result in the glass shattering.

There isn’t much that a consumer can do to stop glass from spontaneously shattering.

Many use TikTok to report similar incident

There have been many reports on TikTok by users who claim they have experienced their glass tables shattering.

In one clip, a woman was recording when the sound of glass exploding could be heard in the background.

Another user reported a table that she bought from Amazon also exploded in the middle of the night.

Several other users also shared videos of their shattered glass tables after they allegedly “exploded.”

Viewers respond

In the comments section, some users tried to make light of the dangerous situation.

“Glass finally lost its temper,” wrote one user.

“I would go back to bed. That’s tomorrow’s problem,” another user wrote.

However, some realized the situation posed a serious hazard and could’ve gone much worse.

“Thank goodness you had the tablecloth on it. It controlled the spray a little bit,” commented another person.

They also pointed out that Wayfair appears to be selling the table.

“Me taking this OFF my wish list from Wayfair!” another user added.

Others noted that there are plenty of similar videos on the platform.

“The fact that the search is glass table explodes and you see a bunch of people having the same thing happen. Never buying a glass table EVER,” someone else wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wade Logan Furniture and Wayfair via email and TikToker MommyBigTime by TikTok comment and direct message.

