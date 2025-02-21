‘Untrustable’: Man opens his Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Uncrustable. Then he spots crust

When a grocery shopper buys Uncrustables they are probably doing so for one of two reasons. One, they are an extremely convenient snack. Two, they are crustless—hence the name.

That’s why a TikToker by the username @momdadvicky was shocked to discover his Butter & Honey Spread Uncrustable had a bit of crust on it.

“I don’t know how to get in contact with the people at Uncrustables. But…” he says in his video as he shows off the weird wonder.

“This is…this is crust,” the TikToker says, audibly disappointed.

The TikToker’s experience is akin to biting into a seedless watermelon, only to get a mouthful of crunchy black kernels. Or gulping down some pulp-free orange juice and then feeling stringy bits of citrus hurdling down your throat.

Moreover, the video seems to reveal that Uncrustables are indeed made with crust. Perhaps you thought there was some specially made bread for the snack. But it seems that they’re just made with regular sliced bread.

Viewers have jokes

Viewers have a lot to say, with some jokingly renaming the treat to “Untrustables” and “Somecrustables.”

“This is why I have crust issues,” another quipped.

“Economy so bad they stopped cutting corners,” another joked.

Believe it or not this is not the first time a customer found crust on their Uncrustable.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Smuckers via email and @momdadvicky via TikTok comment for further information.

How are Uncrustables made?

According to Food Business News, Smuckers claims it spent 10 years figuring out how to mass produce its Uncrustables. The biggest hurdle was ensuring the sandwiches didn’t leak. After all, although there are plenty of adults who enjoy them, they are marketed toward kids.

