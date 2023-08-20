‘As if you don’t have to pay for these things’: Worker slams Uber Eats customers who request extra toppings in the notes section

A food service worker shared their disapproval with customers who think they can pull a fast one on a restaurant by asking for extra items in the notes section of delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Their viral post, which has accrued over 322,000 views as of Sunday, sparked a litany of responses from folks who called out delivery customers for trying to get something for free.

In the clip, TikToker @prettyboybexx records themselves lip-syncing to “Sweatpants” by Childish Gambino to air their grievances against a customer. The text overlay reads, “Customers who put ‘extra boba / add boba / add *** in the notes on a doordash/uber eats order as if you don’t have to pay for these things.”

They added another snarky remark in the comments section of the clip, writing, “Sorry Vicky H you have to pay for extra boba bc earlier on Kendall A’s order they had sum attitude in their notes so now no ones getting anything.”

Some commenters stated that in some instances, the food delivery application doesn’t always allow customers to put in additional item requests.

However, @prettyboxbexx says that they are very familiar with the end-user experience when it comes to ordering at their restaurant and says it’s a clear attempt from customers to get free stuff.

Other food service industry workers agreed with the TikToker’s assessment, stating that they too get frustrated when they catch shoppers trying to get away with finagling some goodies for themselves without having to pay.

“It irritates me sooo much when ppl do this at my restaurant idk why it’s not money goin into my pocket but comon,” a user said.

The TikToker chalked it up to folks being entitled by attempting to take advantage of food service employees, writing, “It’s that entitlement that comes w asking ur paycheck to paycheck server to give them free stuff knowing we not supposed to fr.”

Judging from one user’s remark, it seems some folks just try to see what they can get away with and use the notes section as an unofficial promo code box.

“My favourite was ‘and a coke please!’ babes, it’s on the menu and im not giving you a $6 drink for free??” a user said.

A sandwich shop worker says that this is common for their business and customers are always trying to get extra meat tossed into their sandwiches without having to pay for it.

“I work at a sub place n ppl do this w extra meat all the time or will order a ham(cheaper) & ask to sub for turkey in the notes,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Uber Eats and DoorDash via email and the creator via TikTok comment.