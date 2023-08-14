‘I’m getting paid $2.50’: DoorDash driver hauls 6 Little Caesars pizzas and two 2-liters up 3 flights. She got no tip

In a TikTok video, a DoorDasher shared her experience delivering a large Little Caesars order up several flights of stairs—with no tip.

In the clip, Jasmine Cherie (@iamjasminecherie) is filming from her car right before delivering the customer’s order. She explains that one of the downsides of working for DoorDash is having to do strenuous labor for little pay.

Cherie goes on to say that she picked up an order from Little Caesars that included six pizza boxes and two 2-liter soda bottles that she has to carry up three flights of stairs for delivery. What really stuck Cherie about the situation was knowing she’d only earn $2.50 for her time, effort, and physical labor.

“Having to go up 3 flights of stairs at this pay rate hurt my heart,” Cherie, a single mother, said in the caption.

While the DoorDash app originally stated that the tip would be handed to her, the customer note asked her to leave the order at the front door—eliminating the interaction in which she supposedly would have gotten her tip.

In the next clip, Cherie shows viewers the food and how her delivery bag is so full of pizzas that she had to place one of the boxes on top of the bag because it wouldn’t fit inside. When Cherie places the soda bag on her shoulder and holds the pizzas in her hand, it is obvious that the items are heavy, even before having to lug them up three flights of stairs.

In the caption, Cherie explains that on top of carrying all that weight, she also carried her son with her as she could not leave him in the car.

“I know yall can hear Jakob in the back, because I wasnt just walking to someones front door.. I also carried him up the stairs. But hey whats another work out,” she wrote. “If he wouldve walked they food definitely wouldve been cold My boy a one step climber!”

The video has garnered over a thousand views and dozens of comments since it was shared yesterday.

In the caption, Cherie added that she no longer gets offended or feels bad when people don’t tip.

“Maybe they only had enough to feed their family. Who knows what the circumstances may be, I just do my job,” she said.

Commenters commended the TikToker’s efforts and said the customer should have tipped.

“Oh nah. You a trooper girl,” a person said.

“Door dash is a CONVENIENCE, not a right, if you can’t pay (tip) then go get the food yourself,” another wrote.

Others spoke down on struggles faced by delivery drivers like Cherie.

“It’s funny they complain about how much money they makinggn but continue to do it and expect a tip,” one commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cherie via Instagram direct message and to DoorDash via email.