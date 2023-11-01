‘Perfect timing cuz I can’t go to McDonald’s and Starbucks’: Trader Joe’s customer shares hack to make McDonald’s McGriddles at home

With fast food prices up 8.8%, more people are eating at home. A Trader Joe’s customer revealed how to make one of McDonald’s McGriddle breakfast sandwiches at home in a now-viral video.

The 11-second TikTok was uploaded by self-proclaimed “true foodie” Najah Lamis (@therealnajahlamis). “Trader Joe’s said it’s McGriddles at the house,” she told her 19,000 followers. She then unveiled the DIY McGriddle she made. The content creator wrapped up the video by revealing what she used to make the McGriddle dupe: Trader Joe’s frozen Dutch Griddle Cakes.

Lamis expressed her thoughts in the caption, writing, “oh they snapped with this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lamis via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up 630,000 views, with many viewers in the comments section expressing excitement.

“Trader Joe’s is NOT bout to keep playin with us!!! Going to get me a pack right neow!” one viewer wrote.

“Perfect timing cuz I can’t go to McDonald’s and Starbucks,” a second said.

“Ive neverrrrrrrrr been to trader joes but imma have to go get these bc im never up for Mcdonalds breakfast,” a third remarked.

Additionally, some viewers shared other Trader Joe’s items that are similar to McDonald’s favorites.

“If you get the chicken sausage Pattie’s from Trader Joe’s and put that on there. It’s the sameee thing. So good,” one user revealed.

“Also, try their hash browns and you’re really showing McDonald’s up!” a second commented.

According to the Trader Joe’s website, a package of the Dutch Griddle Cakes is priced at $3.49 and contains eight cakes. The tasty treats can be cooked in the microwave in seconds or in a toaster or toaster oven for mere minutes. They’re perfect as a brunch or breakfast entree or as “a sweet side with some Shredded Hash Browns, bacon, and eggs.”

Trader Joe’s prides itself on its “unique and interesting products,” which have made the store a favorite for many shoppers. Several have even taken to social media to sing the store’s praises. One customer named Lola went viral after she praised the store’s premade Cajun chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Furthermore, another customer named Jamel Star tried Trader Joe’s famous Bread Cheese and called it “elite.”