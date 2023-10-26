‘You don’t want to know what I would do to someone if I found out they were feeding me food from Marshalls’: People are criticizing woman who shops for her groceries at Marshalls

A place that sells gnocchi, grilled artichokes, and serrano ham from Spain sounds pretty bougie on paper, but don’t let the gourmet names fool you—they can all be had at your local Marshalls. But one woman is getting called out on TikTok for buying the upscale-sounding items at the off-price chain store.

Lauren Howard Hayes (@laurenhowardhayes) posted a video on the seemingly high-end foods available at Marshalls on Oct. 11. In the video, titled “A chef’s DREAM,” she points out that many gourmet foods can be found on the shelves of the discount retail chain.

The video has inspired a stitch response video from fellow TikToker ScheffsKiss (@pinterestconnoisseur1) calling out Hayes’ “horrendous behavior.” Since it was posted on Wednesday, the response has received over 748,500 views.

“You don’t want to know what I would do to someone if I found out they were feeding me food from Marshalls,” Scheff states in her video.

Marshalls defenders and haters both jumped into the comments section to either agree with Scheff about the chain’s quality or to defend the store’s affordable goodies.

“No bc they have all the coffee syrups for like a third of the price online,” one viewer wrote.

Another stated, “The quality of brands that they sell…stuff I can only find abroad, I’m able to find at Marshalls.”

“The olive oils are unmatched!!” another viewer replied.

Some definitely sided with Scheff regarding the quality of food products at off-price chains.

“One time I was soooo broke and ONLY had a Ross gift card to my name. and I still couldn’t bring myself to buy food from there lol,” a viewer wrote.

“I used to work at tj maxx and whenever I had to ring up people at the register I wanted to be like are you sure you wanna buy this?” another shared.

“This is how I feel about Aldi. Something about it creeps me out,” another viewer commented.

“LITERALLY ITS A CLOTHING STORE,” a further remarked.

Most commenters seemed to agree with Hayes, however, and many touted favorite products they had found on the store’s shelves.

“Olive oils, pastas, they even have good ramen noodles!” one commenter wrote.

“Those chocolate-covered Oreos are top tier!” another added.

“It’s the best place to get gnocchi. At the grocery store, they’re refrigerated and take ages to crisp up (if at all),” another viewer stated.

Even Scheff admitted that one item passed her quality check.

“I just get the coffee syrup for me lol,” a commenter wrote, prompting Scheff to reply, “Definitely acceptable.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Scheff via TikTok comment for further information.