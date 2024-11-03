‘We hold stuff in the front’: TJ Maxx shopper accuses workers of hiding items after finding Strawberry Icing perfume locked in shelf

TikToker @soul_saucy recently shared a relatable experience while browsing at TJ Maxx, a store known for its treasure-hunt appeal.

Her video, which got over 151,500 views, captures a moment all too familiar for those who love finding hidden gems.

“When you go into the store and you find a good find,” she says, filming a shelf lined with perfumes.

Spotting a seemingly “hidden” bottle of the Strawberry Icing perfume—a fragrance that’s gained popularity on TikTok—she hints at a common suspicion.

“I know the workers here are hiding [expletive] so they can come back here and take it.”

After nabbing the perfume, she shares her win as she walks out of the store.

“Look, I said I came in to end with this. Now I’m walking out with this,” she says, holding her perfume. “This was a good find. The only [expletive] good thing up in here.”

In her caption, she doubles down on her theory.

“I’m right. Employees be snagging the good stuff,” she wrote.

Do TJ Maxx employees hide products for themselves?

While it’s impossible to verify the claim, many TJ Maxx customers believe employees may stash viral products for themselves.

The theory is that staff members hide popular items to purchase later with their employee discount, either to keep or potentially resell.

Numerous TikTok videos show shoppers discovering Hello Kitty merchandise, makeup, and other sought-after items tucked away in unexpected store spots.

In fact, last year, two TJ Maxx employees openly admitted, “We work at TJ Maxx. Of course, we’re going to put Hello Kitty stuff on hold for ourselves.”



We’ve contacted TJ Maxx for more information.

Viewers are split

In the comments, some users say they’ve noticed the same practice at their local TJ Maxx store, while others deny this ever happens.

“YESS THEY ALWAYS DO THIS,” wrote one user.

“As a worker myself we hold stuff in the front lol,” explained another. “The thing we can’t hold is hello kitty lmao.”

“They don’t hide stuff in the store,” offered a third. “They just leave it in the back and when they go on break, they just buy it especially hello Kitty.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @soul_saucy via TikTok comments and messages. We’ve also contacted TJ Maxx via email.

