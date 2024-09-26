‘They’re literally radioing each other’: T.J. Maxx customer goes shopping for purses. Why did she leave in tears?

Yet another Black shopper has taken to social media with allegations of being racially profiled at a major retailer.

In a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 4.5 million views and thousands of comments, user Sofia Madrid (@sofireee3) explained why a trip to T.J. Maxx to shop for a purse ended with her in tears.

“So, I don’t know,” the woman began before she burst into tears. “I don’t know who to talk to about this.”

In the video’s caption, the woman said she was sensitive because she never experienced such brazen racism before.

“I get I may be sensitive but I’ve never experienced racism and discrimination so apparent from anyone or any place. This is my second bad experience at TJMaxx and I’ve only been one other time before this. I will never spend my money with any of these companies branched with TjMaxx (Marshall’s, Homegoods, etc.),” the caption read.

What happened?

Sofia said she went to T.J. Maxx in search of a new bag to add to her collection. She said after picking up multiple bags, she noticed workers started to stare at her. She described their demeanor as “off-putting” but said she ignored them and continued shopping.

However, she said her boyfriend, who was with her at the time, noticed their odd behavior. He sat next to the TikToker in their vehicle while she told her story, comforting his girlfriend as she cried and adding his perspective.

“The lady at the front was staring at us as soon as we walked into the store,” he added.

He said the store’s workers stared at them for a while before one woman finally approached them.

“Oh, you guys need help with anything?” he said the woman asked.

The couple said several other workers also approached them and, eventually, a woman they identified as a manager stood by the store’s exit.

“They’re literally radioing each other saying like basically to watch us,” Madrid said.

Nevertheless, the couple continued to shop, and the woman even purchased a few bags.

However, the woman felt like she was racially profiled. The ordeal left her in distress.

“I got four different bags,” she explained while showing her purchases to the camera. “And I don’t know whether or not I should return them or what because I just feel so disrespected.”

There have been many similar reports in the past

The Daily Dot has reported on a multitude of other stories of Black women being racially profiled while shopping at big retailers.

Three women accused of shoplifting while shopping at T.J. Maxx were the subjects of a three-part video series that captured their experience.

A few years ago, the store issued an apology to a family after admitting its employees racially profiled their Black son.

A study on the experience of Black shoppers in retail stores found that 80 percent of Black shoppers reported experiences with racial profiling. Fifty-nine percent reported being perceived as a shoplifter. The Black shoppers interviewed in the study reported being followed around the store, ignored, and directed to the sale section without asking.

Viewers offer support

In the comments section, many viewers offered words of support and advice.

“Sofire, I know I can’t take your hurt away but I want you to know, you didn’t deserve this. Im so sorry. I don’t understand ppl who continue to do this to others! And company’s!” user Ophelia commented.

“Take those bags back immediately and let them know how disrespectful they were and speak to corporate as well. Don’t spend your hard earned money where it’s not appreciated,” user nikeyy11 wrote.

“Girl return every single one at a different TJ Maxx and call corporate. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” another viewer echoed.

Many apparently agreed with her advice. The comment was liked over 39,200 times.

Sofia told the Daily Dot she wants to ensure this never happens to anyone else. “I can’t believe they’d allow such racist and disgusting behavior at a discount store,” she wrote via email.

The Daily Dot reached out to T.J. Maxx via email.

