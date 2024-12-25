‘I got a little tip for you’: Man says you should tip your garbage man. Then he reveals what it will get you

Tipping extra for the holidays? Don’t forget about your garbage man! This person reminds viewers why you want to be on your sanitation workers’ good sides and how this time of the year is the perfect opportunity to get there.

Here’s why it’s more than just seasonal generosity.

Extra trash? No problem

If you live in a suburban area, you know what it feels like to be disappointed when a sanitation worker didn’t discard some of your unconventional trash items. Whether it’s construction scraps or old furniture, there are some things sanitation workers just won’t pick up, as detailed by an Angie’s List article. This leaves home owners wanting to discard of miscellaneous items with no choice but to contract another waste company and paying an extra fee

.Luckily, NattyDad1 (@NattyDad1981) has a tip for you.

“I got a little tip for you, if you give your garbage man a Christmas card with money in it, he will throw anything away,” NattyDad1 says in the beginning of their video that has over 5,000 likes and over 103,000 views.

Viewers weigh in on tipping

Viewers weigh in on the topic in the comments and many agree that tipping your sanitation workers is the way to go.

“We’ve been putting yard waste out for years. It’s apparently an add on service you have to pay for. Our 2 guys grab ours for free. Merry Christmas!” says one comment.

“Facts. Been giving my boy 20 bucks and a couple Powerade’s for years and literally he picks anything up. 20 bucks might not be a lot but it goes a VERY long way with someone that doesn’t think you care,” shares another person.

“Yes. I’ve done remodels and has saved me a ton of money and time,” says another.

“I tip Christmas time & summer time… they will remove anything,” advises a different comment.

Some weigh in and ask questions about the best ways to tip them.

“Also, use small notes so they can divi it up easier,” suggests one comment.

“Do I tape the card to the lid? How do I make sure they don’t accidentally throw it away?” inquires another.



Tipping during the holidays

While tipping fatigue is at a high with almost every store or service asking for a tip nowadays, tipping during the holidays seems to not have gotten old. In the spirit of the holidays, many Americans tend to use the end of the year as an opportunity to show extra appreciation for not just friends and family, but service workers.

A Bankrate study with projections on end of year tipping expects that despite inflation and tipping fatigue, some service workers are expected to see an increase in their tips this season. “An estimated 57% of consumers plan to tip their housekeepers, up 3 percentage points since last year and 10 since 2021, the biggest post-pandemic jump. Fifty-five percent of people plan to tip child care workers, up from 51% last year and 41% in 2021,” reported NBC News.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on tipping fatigue, like this article that covers a food truck owner asking for 20% tip.

If you’re already planning on tipping extra and showing appreciation to some of the service workers in your life, this season, sanitation workers should also be noticed. It might just save you some money in the long run, too.

The Daily Dot has reached out to NattyDad1 for comment via TikTok message and comment.

