‘Recession indicator’: Cracker Barrel brings back this tin-foil-wrapped menu item after 7 years

Cracker Barrel is throwing it back this summer.

After a seven-year hiatus, the chain restaurant is bringing back its Campfire Meals—a fan-favorite lineup wrapped in foil.

Starting this week, customers can order from a limited-time menu that includes three savory dishes and two desserts.

What does the new menu include?

Food TikTok creator @snackolator broke the news in a recent video, which has over 245,000 views at the time of writing.

“Cracker Barrel is bringing their campfire meals back for the first time in 7 years,” he begins, “with 3 savory and 2 desserts I would burn my tongue licking the skillet for.”

He starts with the Campfire Beef: a mix of beef, vegetables, corn on the cob, and campfire seasoning—all sealed in foil. “I… absolutely would get that one,” he says.

Next is the Campfire Chicken, a half-marinated chicken loaded with carrots, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and corn, also wrapped in foil and packed with seasoning. Both the chicken and beef come with your choice of homestyle biscuits or cornbread.

Then there’s the Campfire Shrimp Skillet, which combines shrimp and andouille sausage with corn on the cob and comes out sizzling fajita-style.

From there, the focus shifts to dessert. First up is the Cinnamon Roll Skillet. “It’s warm, gooey cinnamon rolls in a skillet with the icing all melty,” the creator says. “I would destroy like 5 of those.”

The second dessert is the S’mores Brownie Skillet, which features toasted marshmallows, a giant melting Hershey bar on top, and extra chocolate syrup. “I would eat 5 of those as well, and then I probably wouldn’t be able to leave,” he concludes.

Fans of the old-school menu were thrilled to see it make a comeback. “The campfire chicken was EVERYTHING to me,” one person wrote.

Another couldn’t get over the desserts: “SMORES NEEDS TO BE A YEAR ROUND TREATTTTTTT.”

A few users already have their eyes on the sweets. “It’s about time! Those cinnamon roll and S’mores brownie skillets sound amazing. Definitely adding them to my list!” one commenter said.

Someone else echoed the excitement: “I’m definitely excited for the return of these campfire meals! The cinnamon roll and S’mores brownie skillets sound irresistible.”



