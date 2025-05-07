Volkswagen is recalling over 5,000 of its new 2025 ID. Buzz vehicles—and it’s not because of a faulty battery or engine trouble.

This time, the problem is a bit more unexpected: the rear seat is too wide.

Why is that a problem?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the third-row bench in some ID. Buzz vehicles is wide enough to seat three people, but it only comes equipped with two seat belts.

That puts it in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 208, which focuses on occupant crash protection. The goal of the rule is to reduce deaths and injuries in the event of a crash—and a wide seat without a third belt doesn’t meet the mark.

How Volkswagen plans to fix it

Rather than reengineering the vehicle entirely, the NHTSA says Volkswagen is opting for a simpler solution.

Dealerships will install a trim piece to narrow the third-row bench, making it clear the seat is intended for just two passengers. The fix will be done free of charge.

In other words, the bench isn’t being replaced—it’s just being made look smaller.

What are people saying online?

On a r/cars post about the recall, Redditors had mixed feelings about the recall. Some felt the regulation itself was the problem, not the design.

“This is a stupid regulation,” one person wrote. “Volkswagen shouldn’t be held responsible for passengers using the vehicle incorrectly. You know how many times I’ve ridden in the hatch of my cousin’s 350Z? If I would have gotten injured or killed, how would that have been Nissan’s fault?”

Another user said, “That’s so silly because they are clearly designed as just two seats. I can fit 4 people in the back of my truck tightly. Should they force a recall on that too?”

Others pointed out the seat width was actually one of the ID. Buzz’s perks. “This is annoying, as it’s one of the reasons the Buzz has an advantage over the other options. The rear seat being larger and wider means adults can sit back there.”

Some even saw a potential workaround. “I guess you could always just take this trim out if you regularly had adults back there,” one person said.

