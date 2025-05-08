‘Do you think I’m going to get my money back?’: Woman pays for gas at the pump. Then she checks her account, sees $175 charge

If your card gets charged more than you expected after paying at a gas pump, it can be difficult to resolve the situation.

Credit cards offer a variety of options for customers to dispute transactions. However, it is significantly more difficult to dispute transactions made on a debit card—a problem that can lead to some very unfortunate and awkward situations.

For example, one internet user claims that, after using her debit card at a Dave & Buster’s location, she awoke to find that her bank account had been drained and that there was little recourse to immediately fix the issue.

Now, a user on TikTok is alleging that a gas station charged her friend’s card $175 for gas. But why?

Why did a gas station overcharge this woman’s card?

TikTok user Paris Hendrix (@parishendrix101) shows a woman sitting in the front seat of a car. The woman is crying while talking on the phone. Her video now has over 18,000 views.

“Do you think I’m going to get my money back by tonight?” the crying woman asks. As the person on the other end of the phone call responds, the woman begins to yell: “Please! When do you think I’m going to get my money back?”

In the text overlaying the video, Hendrix explains, “The gas pump took $175 from her & this how she calling cashapp.”

What happened?

It’s unclear what exactly occurred that resulted in a $175 charge, though commenters have theories.

The most popular theory, and the most likely option, is that the gas pump put an authorization hold on her debit card.

This typically works like this: A gas station places a hold charge on your account until your transaction is finalized. The amount is typically from $1 to $125 (though sometimes higher). This hold is separate from your actual purchase amount. And it guarantees the station will be paid for the fuel that you take.

This is fine in concept. But in practice, this often means that debit card users are unable to access a substantial amount of money until the hold has been released. Usually, the hold is released in one to seven business days, per the Bank of St. Francisville.

Other theories about what happened to her debit card include skimming and an error. Card skimming is when someone steals one’s card details via a card reader (gas station pumps are a common target of credit card skimmers).

Each potential incident has its own unique resolution. In the case of an authorization hold, Hendrix’s friend must simply wait until the funds have been released. And in the case of a skimmer, she should contact her bank to shut down the card and then contact the police. In the case of a gas station error, she should contact the gas station and her bank to try to resolve the issue.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences with authorization holds.

“Yeah baby never pay at the pump, the put a $200 hold on your card,” wrote a user. “Always go inside to pay.”

“Bro, they took my last 200 something dollars and I didn’t get it back until a week later,” offered another.

“Most times atleast times I’ve done this it will take everything off your card and then refund what didn’t get used,” stated a third. “Usually I’d get it back right away but technically it’s 24-48 hrs.”

The Daily Dot reached out to CashApp via email and Hendrix via TikTok direct message and comment.

