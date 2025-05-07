Man uses Temu battery. Then he finds his entire home covered in ash

Oregon resident Freddie Mendoza (@541freddy) recently came home to see his home covered in ash. Mendoza attributes the cause of a house fire to a battery attached to a “blower” he purchased off of Temu.

His TikTok has accrued over 4.8 million views.

Commenters who replied to his clip stated that all lithium-ion batteries carry a fire risk. Consequently, consumers should be careful about leaving them plugged in for extended periods of time, many stated.

Burnt

“Look what we just … came home to. Our house caught on fire,” the TikToker says as he walks through the wreckage of his home. He assesses a wall that appears to have been charred by flames.

Following this, he swings the camera around to reveal that the ceiling is covered in soot. The carpet also appears to be coated in ash.

“The whole … house,” he says, as he walks deeper into the home. “It’s just covered in … ashes. Mendoza takes a gander at a tiled portion of the floor, which is also splayed with soot. “Oh, it stinks in here,” he says as he continues to take stock of the damage in his house.

Someone off camera says, “Oh my God. Babe, look,” to which he replies, “What? What is it? Part of the battery?”

The woman confirms his speculation. “Yeah,” she says as he walks over to her.

More ash

He proceeds into another portion of the house, which appears to be a bedroom. The room is also coated in black. “This whole place was … engulfed in smoke, guaranteed. Look at this,” Mendoza states, showing off an ashy bathroom floor.

After opening the door, he reveals a toilet with its seat up. The water inside the bowl is black. “Wild, everything’s covered in … ash,” he says.

Mendoza paces into another bathroom, which also appears to be wrapped in ember residue. “I don’t even know how to clean this,” he says as the video comes to a close.

In a caption for the video, Mendoza provides further context for what he believes is the culprit for the fire. According to him, a battery attached to a blower he purchased from the popular online budget retailer Temu exploded.

Subsequently, he says the battery caught fire and smoked throughout his home, causing a layer of cinders to disperse throughout.

According to the New York’s Department of State Consumer Protection, one should avoid purchasing lithium battery products that are low quality. It notes that “products that are well engineered, and are well-tested are also safer products. Avoid the ‘low price, low quality’ option that could put you or your family in danger.”

It also offers charging tips.

“Never leave any lithium-ion powered devices unattended while charging,” it recommends. “Always plug directly into a wall electrical outlet.”

More Temu fires

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Temu shoppers have encountered incendiary batteries through the online China-based retailer. A series of “cheap heaters” sold on the web-based shop and promoted on TikTok were summarily pulled after worrying test results.

Some social media influencers were called out for promoting the heaters without knowing of the potential fire hazards they could pose. The BBC purchased five separate portable heaters from the TikTok shop and three from Temu. Of the 8 total heaters bought for the purposes of the article, the outlet stated just one was safe for use.

ITVX echoed the aforementioned concerns brought about by the BBC, stating that these heaters “could explode or start fires.”

Numerous folks who responded to Mendoza’s video shared their own anecdotes involving battery fires. One person wrote, “Somebody threw a lithium battery away on my trash truck we had a real fire. But quickly but it out with out fire extinguisher.”

Someone else insisted that keeping batteries plugged in and charging is almost always a bad idea, regardless of where it was purchased. “Don’t leave ANY lithium battery plugged in. After it’s charged, remove it from source. Because ANY lithium battery can catch on fire like that. The blower is probably one of those powerful compact leaf or fan blowers,” they said.

Another cautioned that the soot left behind from this fire could be extremely dangerous to inhale. “The soot that is left behind from that is full of Heavy metals. Please wear gloves and a charcoal filtered mask while you’re in there. 20 year Firefighter here,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Temu via email and to Mendoza via TikTok comment for further information.

