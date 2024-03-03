‘I’m just eating eggs for breakfast’: Shopper shows Kellogg’s already being boycotted at Walmart

The purported boycott of Kellogg’s isn’t meant to start until April—but it looks like some shoppers are already getting a head start.

Rallied by creators like Tall Girl and RawCritix, TikTokers were encouraged to start boycotting Kellogg’s after WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick said that people struggling for money could eat cereal for dinner.

“If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable,” Pilnick told CNBC. “In fact, it’s landing really well right now. Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure.”

Kellogg’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Unsurprisingly, these comments caused an uproar, with numerous TikTokers mobilizing millions of viewers to take action in a months-long boycott. However, while some TikTokers, like @TallGirl6234, suggested waiting until April, others seem to have started right away.

In a video that has now amassed 8.9 million views, TikToker Tiffany @no.one.everyone1 showed how Kellogg’s Eggos in her local Walmart were virtually untouched, adding via an on-screen caption, “F you Kellogg’s.”

In the comments section, viewers shared all the ways they were participating in the boycott.

“I’m just eating eggs for breakfast,” one commenter said. “There you go Kelloggs.”

“Boycott these companies one by one till they drop their high prices,” another wrote. “If we keep spending money they will never bring it down.”

“Buy a waffle iron and make your own in large batches and freeze them,” a third suggested.

But other commenters were concerned about Kellogg’s potentially being affiliated with store-brand versions of the same item.

“I think Kellogg actually makes a lot of Walmart’s Great Value products they just put them in different packaging so they are still taking ya’lls money,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s actually what happens,” another echoed. “The store brands just have cheaper ingredients, packaging and cheaper process.”

Either way, Tiffany demonstrated that she’s very committed to the cause, as she made numerous other TikToks about the boycott. One of her most popular videos explored the pay gap between Kellogg’s CEO and the average Kellogg’s worker.

Tiffany and Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and contact form respectively.