‘I’d call in sick the next day blaming the warm Activia’: Teacher goes to the breakroom during teacher appreciation week. Then they see the gift left out for them

In the United States, being a teacher is often regarded as an underappreciated job.

Teachers in the United States work more hours than teachers in countries like Finland and Sweden, and while educators in OECD countries earn around 90% of what other similarly educated full-time workers in their countries make, teachers in the United States bring home about half the salary of their similarly educated peers, per EducationWeek.

Given this, many school districts go out of their way to show their teachers that they are appreciated. However, sometimes, these efforts fall flat.

What’s wrong with this teacher appreciation gift?

In a video with over 1.2 million views, TikTok user @the_viper79x shows a table with a note on it.

“Happy Staff Appreciation Week!” the note reads. “To our incredible [redacted] Schools staff: We appreciate your hard work, passion, and dedication every single day. Please enjoy this treat—it’s just a small way to say THANK YOU! With heartfelt gratitude, Central Office Administration.”

The TikToker then pulls the camera back to reveal the gifts that the teachers have allegedly been given. These include a handful of Nature Valley protein bars, a significant amount of unrefrigerated Activia yogurt, and a bag with a single orange in it.

‘Employee appreciation’ gone wrong

For example, numerous internet users have joked about the “company pizza party”—a perk offered to workers in lieu of giving them raises.

Others have simply noted their own companies’ attempts to raise morale by providing food: for example, companies giving Chick-fil-A to overworked employees or bosses trying to placate unhappy workers by arriving with cheap food.

In the comments section, users shared their opinions on the gift, as well as their experiences receiving similarly poor “appreciation gifts.”

“Better than the expired covid test kits we got one year,” wrote a user. Other internet users have also claimed to receive COVID tests as teacher appreciation gifts.

“I hate to tell you guys but administration pays for all this stuff out-of-pocket. I’ve spent over $2000 this year on stuff for my staff. I don’t have that kind of money either,” added another.

“Sometimes it’s better to just say nothing,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @the_viper79x via TikTok direct message and comment.

