‘Best pizza I ever made’: Ex-Domino’s worker reveals how to make the perfect Domino’s cheese pizza at home

A former employee of “the number one pizza chain in the world” has shared a viral recipe for homemade Domino’s cheese pizza, delighting viewers who seek cheaper alternatives to takeout.

Responding to a previous video’s comment asking for the perfect cheese pizza recipe, TikToker Maze (@mazerlazer_) revealed that she used to work for Domino’s.

“I’m showing you how to make a homemade cheese pizza from scratch that will rival any major pizza chain’s pizza for a FRACTION of the cost!” Maze assured in her video’s caption. Her recipe has been viewed 3.4 million times since it was first posted on Feb. 7.

She directed viewers to her equally viral pizza dough recipe to start out, instructing them to preheat their ovens to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Her recipe yields approximately two medium-sized pizzas, she said.

“At the pizza place where I used to work, we would stretch out the dough on the countertop with cornmeal, but I don’t have cornmeal, so I’m going to use a rolling pin,” Maze decided, executing a rolling-and-turning move, which she said creates a firm edge for the dough.

Maze showed viewers how to expertly toss the pizza dough, using the help of gravity to stretch it into a circle. She then topped it with room temperature Great Value Traditional pasta sauce, emphasizing the importance of not using sauce that is too cold.

“You can heat it up in the microwave, but cold sauce will give you a not-ideal bake with your pizza,” she said.

Layers of shredded mozzarella and provolone came next, along with a tip for making sure the cheese gets spread evenly: Sprinkle it from high up over the dough.

“It does make quite a mess. Good thing I just cleaned the floors, right?” Maze joked in her TikTok.

After letting the pizza cook for 15 minutes, she mixed garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and Parmesan cheese into melted butter and liberally coated the crust with it.

“That is damn good,” came the verdict after a couple bites. “Try it out. Let me know what you think!”

Viewers added helpful tips for those looking to emulate Maze’s recipe. “Buying block cheese and shredding it yourself is the way to go. The already shredded stuff doesn’t melt as well,” @krisfromchicago shared in the comments section.

“Take the sauce and add water plus Italian seasonings and it becomes like a good actual pizza sauce (thinner than marinara),” another viewer wrote.

Others debated which company the title of “number one pizza chain in the world” truly belonged to, with suggestions ranging from Pizza Hut to Mellow Mushroom.

While some pizza lovers may disagree that Domino’s deserves the title, the company is the number one pizza chain in the world in terms of revenue, according to Zippia.

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s and Maze via email.