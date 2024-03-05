‘Kelloggs makes Pop Tarts so if you needed another reason to make these at home, now you have it’: Expert shares trick to homemade Pop-Tarts

One of TikTok’s more popular viral stars, Jordan (jordan_the_stallion8), recently had the internet whipped up with a delicious dive into nostalgia with a recipe for homemade Pop-Tarts.

Clocking in at a whopping 2.7 million views, his video, inspired by @cookingforthekids, promises a tastier alternative to the store-bought staple. Jordan’s viral moment begins with a dramatic proclamation in front of his bathroom mirror: “The minute I heard you can make homemade Pop-Tarts that apparently taste better than the store-bought ones, I left in a hurry… I said, ‘Destiny waits for no one.'”

Moving to the kitchen, Jordan got down to business, detailing his recipe with unbridled enthusiasm. “For the filling, it’s a half cup of brown sugar, a tablespoon of flour, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt,” he begins, guiding viewers through each step until those homemade Pop-Tarts emerge golden brown from the oven.

Jordan uses thawed and flattened pie crusts to encase the filling in one giant Pop-Tart. He pokes some holes in the treat, then bastes it with butter.

He mixes a cup of powdered sugar, half a teaspoon of cinnamon and vanilla extract, and two tablespoons of milk to make the icing.

The verdict? “They’re delicious,” he says. “These taste so good. They taste better than the original.”

The comments section quickly became a battleground for those rallying against Kellogg’s, with the top commenter declaring, “long live the Kellogg’s boycott.”

This sentiment was recently sparked among consumers following the CEO’s controversial comments on cereal affordability. The call for a boycott gained momentum, with users finding Jordan’s video a delicious form of protest.

“I know what I’ll be making during the Kellogg’s strike,” one user chimed in.

Another added, “Also Kelloggs makes Pop Tarts so if you needed another reason to make these at home, now you have it.”

The critiques knew no bounds, as another commenter directed a sharp jab at the company: “@KelloggscerealUS if you start losing money, eat cereal for dinner.”

This surge of DIY enthusiasm and Kellogg’s critique highlights a broader issue: the soaring cost of breakfast staples. Once seen as an affordable meal option, cereal has become a luxury for some families, with prices increasing by 28% since January 2020.

Kellogg’s own pricing strategy has contributed to this trend, raising its prices by 12% in the last fiscal year alone. The stark cost jump from $0.27 in 1960 to $6.75 in 2024 for an 18oz box of Corn Flakes acerbically highlights the economic pressures facing consumers.

Jordan’s homemade Pop-Tart tutorial does more than just offer a tasty recipe; it taps into a growing desire for more affordable, personal, and meaningful cooking experiences.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kellogg’s and Jordan via email for comment.