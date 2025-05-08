Home Depot quietly removes DEI section from website

Home Depot quietly took down its public-facing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) page from its website. This is a move that comes as more companies face pressure from conservative groups and the Trump administration to scale back or eliminate DEI efforts altogether.

What did Home Depot replace the page with?

What used to be a section titled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” under the company’s “Responsibility” menu has now been rebranded as “WeAreTHD.”

The current page doesn’t mention DEI at all. None of the language that once referenced inclusion programs or internal goals remains.

Instead, the page now focuses more broadly on employee culture, branding, and internal pride.

What does Home Depot say about it?

In a written statement to Retail Brew, Home Depot spokesperson Sarah McDonald didn’t directly address the removal of the DEI language but stressed the company’s values in a general sense.

“We’re proud to have a culture that welcomes everyone, and we believe it helps us achieve our business goals,” McDonald said. “We’ve been using ‘WeAreTHD,’ which is a slogan that represents the welcoming culture we’ve built here. We remain committed to our core values and the needs of our business, empowering associates, driving innovation, and enriching our communities.”

Reactions online

Home Depot isn’t the only company that’s scaled back or removed its DEI initiatives. Earlier this year, Target made a similar move, announcing plans to step away from its diversity and inclusion programs.

The backlash online was immediate. In a Reddit post sharing the news, commenters were openly critical—and some vowed to stop supporting the brand altogether.

“I’ll happily never step foot in Target for the rest of my life,” one commenter stated.

“most places really don’t care because it’s just all about the billionaires behind the companies at the end of the day,” remarked another.

“I just started working for Target in August, but after this came out, I’ve decided to quit,” shared a third. “I won’t miss working there at all.”



