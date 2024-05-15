‘Can confirm this is how you make it’: Former Chipotle worker reveals how to make vinaigrette amid $1.65 extra charge

Amid price hikes and additional charges for sides, some customers may be looking for alternatives to their favorite Chipotle menu items, like their burritos and burrito bowls.

Chipotle has confirmed to Food and Wine that price increases are coming for many items on its menu, although it has not specified which items will be targeted. These increases are due to changes in sources of ingredients and inflation in other costs associated with running the chain, a company representative said.

To provide customers with another option, a former employee has shared the recipes and cooking methods for several aspects of Chipotle’s menu, such as the preparation of the meat, rice, and salsas available there. He also claims that Chipotle does not require employees to sign any kind of “NDA” agreement to stop them from sharing the recipes.

He also shared a written recipe for the much-lauded honey vinaigrette that many customers add to their orders. The dressing has begun incurring an additional charge of $1.65 as a side, which several customers have reported.

In a TikTok posted by @lilsaucelegend, the user says he knows the recipes for most items, but some items like the chicken and steak came pre-marinaded and he does not necessarily know the recipe breakdown for them.

“To give Chipotle an even bigger middle finger than I already have, I’m going to tell you how to make their f*cking food, because guess what: they don’t make their employees sign NDAs,” he says in the video. “So without further ado, let’s get into this. Here’s the recipe for the tomato salsa, the corn salsa, the cilantro rice, and the guacamole.”

@lilsaucelegend then reveals screenshots of the recipes below.

He then explains his method for recreating Chipotle’s meats. “No one knows the marinade for the chicken and the steak, because it comes to us pre-sealed in a bag,” he explains. “So instead, to get the same flavor, use any kind of smoked mesquite seasoning, I’m using Weaver, on top brown steak strips and boneless, skinless chicken thighs.”

In the comments section, @lilsaucelegend directly shares the recipe as he remembers it for the restaurant’s honey vinaigrette, which has recently sparked controversy online because customers are reporting that the restaurant is charging nearly $2 for a side of the sauce:

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon adobo

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups soy oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup honey

When it comes to queso, the TikToker suggests using Tostinos Queso Blanco dip, because he says “it’s the same sh*t.” He also instructs viewers to chop their ingredients as small as possible.

“And just a word of advice, when you’re cutting up the onions, cilantro and jalapeños, make sure you’re cutting them as small as possible, because the bigger the pieces the more pronounced the flavor will be which for said reason is why there’s always that one dude on every prep team that you never let dice them,” he says. “You’ll be picking them out of your teeth for a little bit.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lilsaucelegend via TikTok direct message, as well as to Chipotle via email regarding the video.

Other viewers chimed in with their recollection of recipes from their time working at Chipotle.

“Former SM,” one commenter wrote. “For the marinade use adobo chilis, onion and garlic powder, cumin, a little bit of honey, and any type of neutral oil. Blend until smooth. Also…. The cut glove.”

“Can confirm recipes, used to work for them myself,” another said. “Chicken and steak have adobo seasoning on them though. No idea how to make it. Sour cream is daisy, cheese is white cheddar and jack blend iirc.”

“I worked at chipotle before they sealed the chicken,” a third added. “It’s adobo oil lemon and lime blended, salt and pepper!”

