‘That’s not the only thing that’s gonna change in price today’: Customer catches Home Depot and DeWalt reps changing prices in store. Their ‘best-seller’ went up by over $100

One Home Depot shopper is calling out the retail chain after allegedly “catching” store workers increasing the prices of DeWalt tools. He says it’s due to the tariffs.

Over the last several months, the political climate has led to loads of economic uncertainty. The most recent threat is President Trump’s tariffs, which will impact everyday items, such as clothes and food.

Although many companies and industries are expected to be impacted by the tariffs, some consumers worry that companies are taking advantage of raising prices with no tariff involvement.

A Home Depot price increase in motion

In a TikTok video, the Home Depot customer, Timmy (@timmytechtv), showcased his frustration when he noticed the workers raising the price of DeWalt tools.

“If you think the tariffs aren’t affecting things and you think that recession’s not coming, and you think prices aren’t changing, I just saw Home Depot and DeWalt reps raise something by $100,” Timmy says in the clip.

He then showed some of the DeWalt products, with the brushless, cordless, battery-powered chainsaw kit priced at a whopping $349. The kit was originally priced at $249. And that may not be all of the change that Home Depot experiences.

“It’s their biggest seller, and they said it’s not the only thing that’s going to change in price today,” Timmy says. He ends the video by advising customers that everything is going to change drastically, not just DeWalt products.

Are the tariffs affecting DeWalt tool prices at Home Depot?

DeWalt, as a power and hand tool manufacturing company, is likely to be impacted by the tariffs. Many of its power tools include lithium-ion batteries, 75% of which were produced by China in 2023, per the International Energy Agency.

Not only does China produce a majority of the batteries, but it also supplies 80-90% of the materials used in battery manufacturing. The MIT Technology Review suggests there could be an 82% tariff on batteries by 2026.

In general, the tariffs will raise costs among manufacturers, disrupting the global supply chain, per the BBC. Stanley Black & Decker, the parent company of DeWalt, has already offset the tariffs by increasing prices, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, and plans to do so again in July.

The company is currently working on reducing its reliance on China, as it currently accounts for 15% of the company’s supply chain.

Viewers are skeptical of DeWalt’s increases

In the comment section of the video, many viewers argued that the tariffs have nothing to do with the price jump in some of their products.

One viewer wrote, ”Haha. Why are people believing this? This is a money grab from the manufacturers because they know folks will say it’s tariffs.”

Another viewer wrote, ”Part of this is corporate greed.”

A third viewer wrote something similar, ”Raising prices on goods before products even arrive. Price thief.”

Others used the opportunity to discuss the product itself. One commenter, ”Crazy cause they already had that stock in the store so they raised the price on a product, the tariff didn’t effect because it was already in inventory.”

Another wrote, “Dewalt has been expensive.”

A third person wrote, ”Dewalt sucks anyway.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Timmy, Home Depot, and DeWalt for comment.





