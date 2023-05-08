‘It’s gonna be a party of four, but maybe 58’: Texas Roadhouse workers complain about customers who lie about party size

Two Texas Roadhouse workers recently criticized customers who lie about the size of their party and then get upset when the restaurant is unable to accommodate their request.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for restaurants to refuse to seat incomplete parties. But in a now-viral TikTok, Karina (@realkarinaomg123) poked fun at customers who are unsure of—or lie about—their party size and subsequently get upset when the restaurant is unable to seat them. As of Monday afternoon, her video had over 1.5 million views.

In her skit, Karina pretended to be a customer who requested a table for four people, but then said that more could be arriving.

“It’s gonna be a party of four, but maybe 58,” Karina said to another hostess.

When the hostess pushed back, Karina jokingly demanded to speak to a manager.

According to recent reports, larger restaurants with more seating capacity may let customers go to their table even if the entire party hasn’t arrived. That’s not true for all places, though. Smaller restaurants, for instance, may want to maximize the amount of people per table and could ask that a party wait until all guests are accounted for.

And even larger restaurants may find it difficult to seat large parties without a reservation. That’s especially true for a place like Texas Roadhouse, which is often teeming with customers—even on weeknights.

Karina’s lampooning of this fundamental misunderstanding of how restaurant seating works prompted a number of responses from servers who shared their own instances of frustrating patron interactions.

“It’s a party of 32, but everyone is gonna be arriving over the course of 4 hours,” one wrote.

“And they are all separate checks and walk around and switch seats,” another said.

“This happened to me once,” a third TikToker commented. “They said 6 and I was literally going to seat them and they were like, ‘Actually, we have 20.’”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @realkarinaomg123 via TikTok comment and Texas Roadhouse by email.