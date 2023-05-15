‘Ticketmaster is liable for this I swear to god’: Taylor Swift fans book ‘scary airbnb’ in Philadelphia to afford Eras tour tickets

Two Swifties elected to stay in a “sketchy” Airbnb rental in order to attend the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show in Philadelphia, a move that viewers called dangerous.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, user Liv (@mclivvy) and her friend walk through the Airbnb, which is littered with trash, crumbled bricks, and even an old bicycle. The clip has been viewed over 2.8 million times since it was first shared May 13.

“You have to cut expenses when you get floor seats for Taylor Swift,” the video’s text overlay read.

As the women walked up a flight of stairs to their room, they passed unfinished walls covered with plastic tarps and a jar filled with an unknown substance sitting on a table.

Many users expressed disbelief at Liv and her friend’s decision to stay at that particular Airbnb. “Doing this in PHILADELPHIA is CRAZY,” one commenter wrote.

“I live in Philadelphia and this is not the place to cut corners unfortunately,” another claimed.

“Drugs, violence, sex trafficking etc.,” a third argued. “You don’t fuck around in Philly.”

In response to a comment asking if they had researched the area before booking, Liv made a second video showing the interior of their room, which her friend described as “not that bad.”

“We are very thankful for everyone’s concern about our well-being,” her friend says in the follow-up video.

“We’re actually in a pretty nice area of Philadelphia, it’s just the outside that’s scary. Also, there were no photos of that outside area in the listing,” the TikToker adds.

She says they could not afford to stay anywhere other than “Casa Dungeon,” as she named the Airbnb in the video.

Users warned Liv against posting how to find the Airbnb on TikTok, suggesting that she make the original video private until she and her friend returned home. “

Probably should’ve waited to post these until after your stay. Y’all stay safe!” one commenter wrote.

“You guys are brave I would’ve got a hotel and put that on my credit card and think about how I’m going to pay that later,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Liv via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.