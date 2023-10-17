Target workers mock customers who ask for refund over wet bags but place pickup orders when it’s raining

A viral TikTok is proving that while some people know enough to stay out of the rain, they may not know how rain actually works.

Department store giant Target has offered drive-up curbside service for its customers for some time now. It’s a great amenity for busy consumers, and there’s no denying that it comes in handy when the weather is foul.

But just because you are out of the rain doesn’t mean the employees are, a fact pointed out in a video posted by Target employee Madison (@m.adisonpaige) in a TikTok posted earlier this month.

Madison posted the video on Oct. 7, and it currently stands at over 5,300 views. In it, a Target worker is seen taking out a curbside order on a rainy day. The on-screen caption reads, “I need a refund my bag is wet.”

The video goes on to show Madison in her uniform and a heavy raincoat, carrying an order in a plastic bag. The screen text reads, “You did a drive-up in the rain YOUR BAGS ARE GONNA BE WET.”

In emphasis, the video uses the viral “There’s gonna be cows outside” sound clip from the 2006 animated movie Barnyard: “It’s a cow farm, YOU’RE GONNA FIND COWS OUTSIDE.”

The video gained sympathy from other workers who have experienced the same soggy situation.

“Real i hate it” wrote Ashley Larson (@.ashley.larson).

Viewer Zohayer (@pranjoll) agreed, writing, “REAL HOW DO I SEND IT TO DOUBLE BEEPEES?”

Another viewer pointed out the irony of a customer expressing sympathy, writing, “Or when they say ‘sorry you had to come out in the rain’ like I really didn’t have to if you didn’t come rn.”

“True,” wrote Issa (@issafrmdaville) in sympathy.

Target’s drive-up service is free to all online customers, so employees are at the whim of any customer who needs to dodge raindrops. The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via email for a statement.

Still, it could be worse. According to one viewer, “In NJ we have no bags just hopes and dreams when we bring out their items.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madison via TikTok for further comment.