‘Silence from us has created uncertainty’: Target CEO sends memo to staff. Did it backfire?

From nationwide boycotts, self-checkout changes, and decreased sales, it’s no secret that Target has had a “tough few months.” Target CEO Brian Cornell acknowledges this in a recent all-staff memo where he aims to reinstall confidence in the brand. But it may have backfired.

What did Target CEO write in memo to staff?

Despite backing away from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which sparked a boycott that resulted in 11 consecutive weeks of low foot traffic in stores, Cornell claims that Target’s values have not changed in the memo.

“I recognize that silence from us has created uncertainty, so I want to be very clear: We are still the Target you know and believe in,” he wrote in the email sent out Monday.

This statement comes weeks after Cornell met with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss Target’s DEI policies, the Guardian reports. Sharpton says the meeting was “very constructive and candid” in an Instagram post.

According to a copy of the memo shared by a Target worker on Reddit, Cornell asks staff to give their feedback as well.

“You’ll be hearing from us more often, and we want to hear from you, too,” the memo promises. “Talk with us and your leaders, share your ideas and ask questions so this is the start of an ongoing conversation.”

Will Target’s memo backfire?

In an interview with Forbes, retail consultant Carol Spieckerman says the memo may backfire, as it points out the lack of communication from Target executives without addressing the “why.”

“The tone implies that things are happening around and to Target that are out of its control,” she tells Forbes.

Another retail expert, GlobalData’s Neil Saunders, agrees.

“Nowhere does it spell out how problems will be remedied,” he says. “Many of Target’s issues are self-inflicted. The business seems to be in a weird state of inertia and denial.”

Target workers say the memo didn’t ease their anxieties over the retailer’s policy changes.

“I’ll believe it when I see it. A few nice words don’t mean shit,” a Redditor writes.

“Years and years and years of this say-nothing corpo-speak and some people still fall for it lol,” another says.

“I’m convinced that upper management is willfully incompetent at this point lol,” a third adds.

