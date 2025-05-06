‘So who’s stealing?’: Target announces change to its self-checkout. Here’s how it’ll impact shoppers

Shoppers may notice a significant change in Target’s self-checkout lanes, which some believe is an effort to crack down on retail theft.

According to Fox Business, Target has slashed its self-checkout item maximum to just ten items. Previously, many stores did not have an item limit. Some shoppers point out that select stores may remove self-checkout entirely.

Why is Target limiting items at self-checkout?

One TikToker suggests Target’s new self-checkout rules come after “several months” of high theft, which the retailer has not confirmed. Although, according to Fox Business, Target denies a connection between the new policy and rates of theft in its stores.

“This comes as a surprise because we haven’t been shopping there,” the TikToker @xstucain says, referencing the recent Target boycotts over the retailer’s departure from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. “So, who’s stealing?” he asks sarcastically.

Another Redditor, @jxbermudez72, claims their local Target has completely removed self-checkouts. The Daily Dot previously reported that another shopper noticed the self-checkouts closed Target near their home, suggesting the retailer may end the checkout option permanently.

According to the New York Post, Target representatives say this isn’t true.

Target isn’t the only retailer limiting self-checkout. Recently, Dollar General has reduced its self-checkout limit to five items. Many Five Below locations are phasing out self-checkout entirely.

What do shoppers think of Target’s new self-checkout?

Many shoppers share their outrage at the reduced item limit in the comments of a TikTok.

“As an introvert, self-checkout is a must,” one writes.

“If self-checkout isn’t open, I’m going home,” another says.

One Redditor replies to @jxbermudez72, saying the change has already altered the shopping experience. “I went to my local Target to pick up a flashlight that was on sale. Took me almost a ½ hour,” they write. “There was a group of people waiting, and one girl running herself ragged.”



