‘Does Target not realize’: Shopper says you might be getting scammed if you shop for Halloween decorations at Target

When it comes to shopping for seasonal decorations, many stores are likely to find themselves in direct competition, selling similar offerings at totally different price points.

One Target shopper has shed some light on what very similar decorations can be purchased at both Target and Dollar Tree, with a stark difference in price.

In the video that has drawn over 25,000 views, user Angela (@thatgirlangey on TikTok) has pointed out that both retailers are offering hanging ghoul decorations that appear nearly identical for a price difference of about eight-fold.

“Does Target not realize Dollar Tree sells these for $1.25,” a text overlay on the video reads.

What’s the difference?

Target’s hanging witch, pumpkin, and skeleton porch ornaments priced at $10 apiece do bear similar resemblance to those from Dollar Tree, although they have additional painted detail or may be intended to glow under black light.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angela via TikTok direct message, as well as to Target via email regarding the video.

Why is the selection so similar?

Dollar Tree and similar discount retailers are widely known for providing merchandise similar to what shoppers might find in bigger, more expensive retailers, although sometimes in a smaller volume that might reduce its cost effectiveness.

Lately however, the retailer has been quick to stock shelves with merchandise that customers have identified as a more spot-on than usual for dupes of Walmart and Target products.

It is also possible that the two companies purchase inventory from similar wholesalers that offer similar merchandise at different levels of production quality.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers shared that they were able to find other similar decorations at both Target and Dollar Tree and other discount shops.

“Same with the 3 ft pumpkin skeleton,” one commenter wrote. “I got one for $5 at five below and theirs is $25!”

“I [saw] those at family dollar for $5.00,” another claimed. “And Big Lots.”

“My thoughts exactly especially the small skeletons,” a third added.

Others noted the difference in quality between the offerings at Target and Dollar Tree, and the additional features of the Target decorations.

“Probably not the same quality neither some of that stuff from dollar tree only last a season,” one commenter wrote.

“But these have lights and the ghost looks better [too],” another argued.

“These look like they light up dollar trees don’t and are probably built to hold up better,” a further user said.

