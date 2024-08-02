‘I will never go to quick lube places anymore’: Toyota driver takes car to Take 5 for oil change and coolant flush. It backfires

A recent TikTok from a Texas-based mechanic highlighted how simple things like an oil change and coolant flush can go horribly wrong. John Brian (@johnbrian210) filmed the video after a customer allegedly brought their Toyota to a Take 5 for an oil change and a coolant flush, but instead, they got an overheated engine and leaking fluid. The video has over 95,000 views as of this writing.

What happened?

According to John Brian, the customer had experienced the issue for a bit because they’d had Take 5 perform two oil changes and two coolant flushes. Fortunately for the Toyota owner, John Brian quickly identified the cause: a busted radiator cap.

“What I think happened is someone unknowingly put the bad radiator cap on,” a voice-over says. “Luckily, this mistake did not ruin this engine. This could have been a lot worse.”

To test his theory and to make sure there weren’t any unexpected leaks, John Brian tested the fluids and pressure using water. Then, he gave the car its third dose of new fluids before screwing on the new cap.

Finally, John Brian did something that wowed a lot of viewers: He scrubbed the engine clean.

How can I tell if my radiator cap is faulty?

According to Autolady Synergy Coy Ltd, a Medium blog, a radiator cap is “critical for a properly operating cooling system.” A radiator cap seals the closed system of a car’s radiator, properly pressurizing it so the fluid can travel through the different chambers as the car heats and cools.

Signs of a faulty cap include:

Leaking Coolant: Pressure inside the radiator causes the fluid to push through the gaps around a radiator cap, hoses, and engine gaskets. Overflowing reservoir: As coolant heats and expands, it pours into the overflow tank. But, with a bad radiator cap, “the coolant will get released too quickly,” causing the reservoir to boil over. Radiator hose collapse: This occurs when the vacuum inside the system isn’t released correctly, causing the hose to collapse as the car cools. Air inside cooling system: If the closed system isn’t properly sealed, air gets inside. This causes air pockets to form inside the heater core, thermostat, and radiator hoses. These air pockets cause an engine to overheat because it cannot sustain a consistent temperature. Overheated engine: Leaking coolant can cause an engine to overheat because there’s not enough coolant to cool the engine. If there’s coolant around the seal of the radiator cap, then it may be broken.

“God bless great and HONEST mechanics!!” one viewer wrote

“Kudos for the cleanup at the end,” a second added.

“You went above and beyond for this one and I absolutely love it, great job bud,” a third agreed.

Others shared their opinions on getting services at quick oil change shops like Take 5.

One viewer said, “You effed up by going to Take 5.”

“Take 5 is about speed only go for oil change( go at you own risk),” a second cautioned.

Another shared, “I will never go to quick lube places anymore. I just feel as if they will ruin your car.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Take 5 via Instagram direct message and John Brian via TikTok Comments. No other form of contact was available.

