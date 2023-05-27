‘I have taken my talents away from Target’: Former T-Mobile worker quits new job at Target. Here’s what he’s doing next

A TikToker who gained popularity as a T-Mobile worker just quit his new job at Target to pivot to car sales.

In the video, creator PrimeTimeJon (@primetimejon2) explains his upcoming career move as he films from inside his car. He starts off by warning, “You guys are gonna be so disappointed in me.”

He goes on to share he quit his job at Target, where he’d only been at for two, possibly three weeks.

PrimeTimeJon says he has nothing against the company, but working there “wasn’t worth the price.”

“I don’t have no issues with nobody there. But what I was doing was not worth the pay as far as AP,” Jon shares.

AP is Target shorthand for the Assets Protection team. “They protect profitable sales by mitigating shortage risks, preventing, investigating and resolving theft and fraud to ensure product is available for our guest,” the Target site reads.

In the comment section, Jon shared that while he was making more money at his Target job than at T-Mobile, it wasn’t that much higher and “wasn’t worth it.”

Jon says he’s “taken his talents away” from the megastore and going into care sales instead. Jon already secured a gig and should start in about a week.

“I’m excited, man. It’s a new journey; I’ve heard great things about the place I’m going to,” he says.

At the end of the minute-long clip, he promises to keep his followers updated. The video attracted nearly 35,000 views and over 140 comments in its first 18 hours since going up late Saturday.

Prior to working at Target (and now, presumably, a car dealership), Jon’s TikTok was full of T-Mobile-related content, and he was seen rocking his T-Mobile uniform or merch in virtually every video.

Jon describes himself as a “Former T-Mobile icon current car salesman” in his TikTok bio.

Commenters had varying opinions and advice for Jon.

“Why not corporate sales? 100k+ and can be wfh,” a person wrote.

“Omg yes!” another exclaimed. “I don’t know you but I did think you’d be a great car salesman as soon as you said you quit Target!”

“Bro, you would be a great Realtor!!!! If Car Sales don’t work, try it,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jon for comment via Instagram DM and to Target via email.