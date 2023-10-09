‘Swifties are learning football at a fascinating rate’: NFL fan teaches Swifties about jerseys after fans call them ‘costumes’

A TikTok creator and NFL fan went viral for teaching Swifties about football jerseys after he found a fan calling them “costumes.”

A video posted by Jack (@jackmacbarstool) has amassed over 387,000 views and 57,000 likes as of Monday evening. In recent weeks, Jack has used his platform to share other videos on Taylor Swift and her alleged boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce.

@jackmacbarstool Swifties are learning that the Chiefs wear different costumes each game. ♬ original sound – Jack Mac

“Swifties are learning football at a fascinating rate,” Jack said. “This week, what was on the syllabus is learning about the different jersey combinations that teams have—or, as they like to call them, ‘costumes.’” (Jack presented a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a user questioned why the Chiefs wore white “costumes” during their game on Sunday.)

“There’s something so funny and cute about calling football uniforms costumes,” Jack said, laughing.

“You could,” he added. “It just degrades this male, physical, alpha task of hitting each other and throwing a ball around to… costumes.”

Next, Jack showed another X user who responded to the original “costumes” post.

Why are they wearing the white costumes today https://t.co/mo5RaUiRNj — sonya ⭐️ iso any ticket really (@TisTheDamnPhD) October 8, 2023

“It’s one of their alternate uniforms they can wear for away games,” the reply post read. “They have 3x total during the season they can wear… and are doing it today.”

This led the original poster to question: “Okay so like the 3 different Fearless dresses.”

But this stumped Jack. “I believe that has something to do with Taylor Swift’s album?” he asked. “I’m also learning, so you gotta give me credit.” (As one commenter helpfully noted, Swift apparently had three different Fearless dresses on tour that she would cycle between.)

Then, Jack proceeded to read a number of other X posts from Swift fans.

“they should do swiftball but for football!” one post read.

“I don’t know what swiftball is, but I assume it’s when they all wear their different Eras uniform, or dresses,” Jack quipped. He asked the audience to let him know in the comments section whether he was right.

Toward the end of his video, Jack noted that “it’s a shame the Color Rush era is not going on right now. Imagine if we had to explain that to the Swifties.”

But, on a more serious note, Jack also explained that “the [NFL] costumes go so deep.” He said that the NFL keeps the jerseys to just a handful of color combinations, save for a few college teams that “have literally 100 different jerseys.”

“So consider yourself lucky,” he told Swifties.

Viewers seemed to enjoy his post.

“This is wholesome,” one wrote.

“I saw videos of dads being so happy their little daughters are now watching football games with them on Sunday’s because they’re waiting to see Tay Tay,” another added.

“This cracks me up,” a third viewer said. “Thanks.”

